Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX. The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.

The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Ragans was selected 30th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2016 draft and will join an Indians team that ranked fifth in the Northwest League in ERA last season. Ragans joins fellow 2016 pitcher draftee Alex Speas, who was selected 63rd overall in the second round of the MLB Draft.

On the offensive side of things, the Indians have the Rangers' third- and fourth-round draft picks from 2016 in Kole Enright and Charles Leblanc respectively. Second baseman Enright, played 42 games with the AZL Rangers last year and posted a .313 batting average during that span. Leblanc is back for his second season in Spokane, after he played in 61 games and had a .285 batting average in 2016.

Here's a look at the Indians' roster for the 2017 season:

The Indians started out the 2016 campaign on a hot streak, posting a 19-19 record and winning the first-half Northwest League North championship.  However, the Indians finished the season with a NWL-worst 13-24 record, but gained a playoff berth due to their first-half championship. The Indians' season ended when they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Everett AquaSox in the semifinals.

*Standings received from Baseball-Reference.com

Spokane hosts Boise in a five-game series to begin their season, before traveling to the Tri-Cities to take on the Dust Devils in a three-game series. Thursday's game between the Indians and Hawks can be seen live on SWX starting at 6:30 p.m.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

    Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

    The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.

    The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Mariners move one game back of .500 after 6-4 win over Twins

    Mariners move one game back of .500 after 6-4 win over Twins

    Mariners are now 33-34 on the seasonMariners are now 33-34 on the season

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.

    More >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Mariners make 30 selections on Day 3 of the MLB Draft

    Mariners make 30 selections on Day 3 of the MLB Draft

    In total, the Mariners selected 40 players in the 2017 MLB Draft.In total, the Mariners selected 40 players in the 2017 MLB Draft.

    SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected 40 players in the 2017 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, infielder Evan White, who was the 17th overall selection in the draft.

    More >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected 40 players in the 2017 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, infielder Evan White, who was the 17th overall selection in the draft.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

    Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

    The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.

    The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Meet the 2017 Spokane Indians coaching staff

    Meet the 2017 Spokane Indians coaching staff

    Courtesy: Spokane IndiansCourtesy: Spokane Indians

    The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.

    More >>

  • Indians announce staff changes, Hagen replaces Hulett as manager

    Indians announce staff changes, Hagen replaces Hulett as manager

    The Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007.The Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007.

    SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.