Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Ragans was selected 30th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2016 draft and will join an Indians team that ranked fifth in the Northwest League in ERA last season. Ragans joins fellow 2016 pitcher draftee Alex Speas, who was selected 63rd overall in the second round of the MLB Draft.

On the offensive side of things, the Indians have the Rangers' third- and fourth-round draft picks from 2016 in Kole Enright and Charles Leblanc respectively. Second baseman Enright, played 42 games with the AZL Rangers last year and posted a .313 batting average during that span. Leblanc is back for his second season in Spokane, after he played in 61 games and had a .285 batting average in 2016.

Here's a look at the Indians' roster for the 2017 season:

The Indians started out the 2016 campaign on a hot streak, posting a 19-19 record and winning the first-half Northwest League North championship. However, the Indians finished the season with a NWL-worst 13-24 record, but gained a playoff berth due to their first-half championship. The Indians' season ended when they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Everett AquaSox in the semifinals.

*Standings received from Baseball-Reference.com

Spokane hosts Boise in a five-game series to begin their season, before traveling to the Tri-Cities to take on the Dust Devils in a three-game series. Thursday's game between the Indians and Hawks can be seen live on SWX starting at 6:30 p.m.