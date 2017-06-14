Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day.

In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame. Frost has been Gonzaga's starting center fielder nearly every day since coming to campus in 2015. A junior now, he started 153 career games in the field, also earning the nod six times on the mound as a freshman. The Phoenix, Ariz., native has shown plenty of pop at the plate, hitting 19 home runs and 43 extra-base hits for a .452 career slugging percentage. This year, Frost hit .284 and drove in 38 runs while scoring 41 himself, leading the team with nine homers as well. Last season, he was named First Team All-WCC and Second Team All-West Region as a sophomore.

Bohling went in the 17th round to Colorado. The Bellevue native hit .270 during his senior season, driving in 26 runs and scoring 26 himself. On May 14 against Loyola Marymount, he hit a key three-run home run to help push the Zags over the Lions, clinching the series and allowing GU a chance to clinch a share of the league crown a week later against BYU. Last year, he was the WCC Player of the Year after finishing with eight home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .522 slugging percentage. As a redshirt junior in 2016, he also earned First Team All-Region honors.

In all, Gonzaga saw four players selected during the three-day draft. Frost and Eli Morgan are both eligible to return to school for the 2018 season but seniors Bohling and Wyatt Mills have played their final out for the Zags.

Additionally, NLI signee Mason Martin was a 17th-round selection by Pittsburgh.

