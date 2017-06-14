Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

By Washington State Athletics

NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.



Jones was taken in the 18th round by the Philadelphia Phillies, Matheny was selected in the 23rd round by the San Francisco Giants and Nealy was taken in the 35th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cougar signees Isaiah Smith (OF, 21st, Kansas City) and Jack Smith (INF, 39th, Seattle) were also drafted.



Jones, taken the No. 533 overall selection and the seventh pick in the 18th round, served as the Cougars Friday night starter most of the season, posting a 3-3 record in 16 appearances including 13 starts. The lefthander from Twin Falls, Idaho struck out 41 hitters in 68.2 innings and led all Pac-12 pitchers with six pickoffs. Jones is the first Cougar drafted by the Phillies since outfielder Jason Monda was taken in the sixth round in 2013.



Isaiah Smith, taken No. 630 overall and No. 15 in the 21st round, was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 75 top high school prospect in the country and the ninth-best high school prospect in Washington. Smith, an outfielder, attended Battle Ground High School in Battle Ground, Wash.



Matheny, taken as the No. 696 overall selection and No. 21 in the round, was an All-Pac-12 selection this season after leading the Cougars with a .309 batting average, three triples and 34 RBI and tied for seventh in the Pac-12 with 16 doubles in the regular season. The Bremerton, Wash. native also hit three homers, recorded a .408 on-base percentage, stole five bases, tied for the team-lead with 17 multiple-hit games and tied for second with 59 hits. In conference play, Matheny had eight doubles and 16 RBI, both second-most on the team. Matheny is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention selection and owns 35 career doubles in 159 career games with the Cougars. Matheny is the first Cougar taken by the Giants since catcher Alex Burg was drafted in the 24th round in 2009.



Nealy, selected No. 1060 overall and No. 25 in the round, tied for seventh in the Pac-12 with 27 appearances and posted a 4-3 record. The righthander from Bothell, Wash. recorded 21 strikeouts in 39.2 innings of work with all but one appearance out of the bullpen. Nealy is the first Cougar drafted by the Dodgers since pitcher Chad Arnold was taken in the 18th round in 2010.



Jack Smith was taken as the No. 1173 overall pick and No. 18 in the 39th round out of Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Wash. As a senior this season, the infielder earned All-KingCo second-team honors after hitting .359 with six doubles, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored.