Mariners make 30 selections on Day 3 of the MLB Draft

The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.More >>
SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected 40 players in the 2017 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, infielder Evan White, who was the 17th overall selection in the draft.More >>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he will come out of retirement to face UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match on Aug. 26. Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never been in a scheduled 12-round fight at the MGM Grand arena.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Minnesota Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.More >>
The naming rights partnership between Safeco Insurance and the Seattle Mariners will be coming to an end after the conclusion of the 2018 MLB season, the parties announced on Tuesday.More >>
It’s a tradition that spans a century: singing the national anthem before a sporting event. But teams don’t just let anyone sing the national anthem in front of their crowds… they have to audition, and and today, in front of an empty stadium, and the Osprey’s version of Simon Cowell, they put their voices to the test.More >>
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on WednesdayMore >>
In what the World IRONMAN Corporation is calling a "sunset" year, 2017 will officially be the final IRON 140.6 Coeur d'Alene. That announcement was made by the WIC in response to recent rumors and speculation that the full IRONMAN was in jeopardy in North Idaho.More >>
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.More >>
