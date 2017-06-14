Mariners make 30 selections on Day 3 of the MLB Draft - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners make 30 selections on Day 3 of the MLB Draft

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
In total, the Mariners selected 40 players in the 2017 MLB Draft.
By Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected
40 players in the 2017 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, infielder Evan White, who was the 17th overall selection in the draft.
 
The Mariners selected 23 pitchers, including 8 left-handers, 3 catchers, 9 infielders (2 1B, 5 SS, 2 3B), and 5 outfielders. Seattle selected 32 college players and 8 high school players.
 
The Mariners drafted 3 catchers, 9 infielders (2 1B, 5 SS, 2 3B), and 5 outfielders. Infielder Evan White from the University of Kentucky was the Mariners first position player selected in the 1st round (17th overall). Of the 17 position players selected, 6 are right-handed hitters, 9 are left-handed hitters and 2 are switch hitters.
 
Seattle selected 23 pitchers in the draft; 15 right-handed pitchers and 8 left-handed pitchers. Right-handed pitcher Sam Carlson (2nd round/55th overall) from Burnsville High School in Savage, MN was the first high school pitcher selected by the Mariners, while right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills (3rd round/93rd overall) from Gonzaga University was the first college pitcher drafted by Seattle. In all, 19 of the 23 pitchers selected by Seattle were college pitchers.
 
The Mariners selected 31 college players in the draft, including 15 of the Mariners first 17 picks. At 17-year-old, Jack Smith (39th round) out of Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, WA, was the youngest player the Mariners selected.
 
In all Seattle selected players with hometowns from 20 states and 1 territory: California (8), Connecticut (1), Florida (2), Georgia (1), Illinois (2), Indiana (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Mississippi (2), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (2), Washington (4) and Puerto Rico (3); 2 countries: United States, Canada (1).
 
The Mariners selected 5 players with ties to the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft: right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills (3rd round/93rd overall) from Gonzaga University, outfielder Jesse Franklin (37th round/1113th overall) out of Seattle Prep High School in Seattle, WA, shortstop Kolby Somers (38th round/1143rd overall) out Century High School in Hillsboro, OR, shortstop Jack Smith (39th round/1173rd overall) from Mercer Island High School and third baseman Zach Needham (40th round/1203rd overall) from Edmonds Community College. As a senior in 2017, Mills went 2-2 with 12 saves and a 1.79 ERA (8 ER, 40.1 IP) with 58 strikeouts and 4 walks in 22 relief appearances. The native of Spokane, WA, earned 2nd-Team All-West Coast Conference honors this season. His 12 saves rank 2nd-most in single-season program history. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander posted 12.94 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings-pitched (58, 40.1 IP) and a 14.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio (58 K, 4 BB) while allowing only 1 home run in 40.1 innings pitched (0.22 HR/9.0 IP). Over 4 seasons with the Bulldogs, Mills compiled a career record of 6-4 with 21 saves and a 2.48 ERA (30 ER, 109.0 IP) with 109 strikeouts and 36 walks in 63 career appearances, all in relief. His 21 career saves are 2nd-most all-time in program history. Mills was also selected in the 17th round (510th overall) out of Gonzaga Prep in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays but did not sign. Franklin was recently named Washington’s Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to the district playoffs this season. Franklin, who also played basketball and football, has committed to the University of Michigan. A four-year starter at Century High, Somers was preseason All-American for multi positions, including outfield, pitcher and first base. He has committed to Oregon. Smith was a four-year starter at Mercer Island High School and helped lead his team to the 3A State playoffs in 2017. Needham, who recently completed his sophomore season at Edmonds Community College, graduated from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, WA in 2015 and recently committed to the University of Houston.
 
Seattle selected right-handed pitcher Bryan Pall (25th round) and outfielder Johnny Slater (28th round) teammates from the University of Michigan. Pall, from Orland Park, IL, made only 2 appearances with the Wolverines before ending his season due to injury. Slater, from Southfield, MI, wrapped up his senior campaign batting .304 (62x204) with 47 runs scored, 12 doubles, 7 triples, 4 home runs and 46 RBI in 56 games with Michigan.
 
The Mariners selected 8 players (rounds 3-10) on Tuesday afternoon. The Mariners also made two selections during the first day of the draft: outfielder Evan White (1st round/17th overall) and right-handed pitcher Sam Carlson (2nd round/55th overall). White, 21, is a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist and was named 2nd-Team All-SEC and was selected All-SEC Defensive Team at 1st base. He was named 2nd-Team Preseason All-America by both Collegiate Baseball and PerfectGame.org, as well as 3rd -Team Preseason All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and D1 Baseball. During his recently-completed junior season at the University of Kentucky, he hit .373 (79x212) with 48 runs, 24 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, 41 RBI and 25 walks with a .453 on-base percentage and a .637 slugging mark in 53 games (52 starts). The 6-for-3, 205-pound infielder spent last summer as a member of USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team where he started 15 of the team’s 19 games, primarily at first base with spot starts in the outfield. In three seasons with the Wildcats, he hit .356 (233x655) with 119 runs, 51 doubles, 5 triples, 17 home runs, 109 RBI, a .414 on-base percentage and a .527 slugging mark in 159 games.

 
Here is a look at the Mariners 2017 Draft selections:
 
PICK
PLAYER
POS
B-T
HT
WT
DOB
SCHOOL
HOMETOWN
1
17
Evan White
1B
R-L
6-3
205
04/26/96
University of Kentucky
Gahanna, OH
2
55
Sam Carlson
RHP
R-R
6-4
208
12/03/98
Burnsville High School
Savage, MN
3
93
Wyatt Mills
RHP
R-R
6-3
175
01/25/95
Gonzaga University
Spokane, WA
4
123
Seth Elledge
RHP
R-R
6-2
238
05/20/96
Dallas Baptist University
Frisco, TX
5
153
David Banuelos
C
R-R
6-0
205
10/01/96
Long Beach State University
Ontario, CA
6
183
Oliver Jaskie
LHP
L-L
6-3
210
11/17/95
University of Michigan
Ada, MI
7
213
Max Roberts
LHP
L-L
6-5
160
07/23/97
Wabash Valley College
Valparaiso, IN
8
243
Billy Cooke
CF
R-R
5-10
175
09/26/95
Coastal Carolina University
Maitland, FL
9
273
Jorge Benitez
LHP
L-L
6-3
160
06/02/99
Leadership Christian Academy
Levittown, Puerto Rico
10
303
Randy Bell
RHP
R-R
5-10
190
02/11/95
University of South Alabama
Woodville, MS
11
333
JP Sears
LHP
R-L
5-11
180
02/19/96
The Citadel
Sumter, SC
12
363
Darren McCaughan
RHP
R-R
6-1
200
03/18/96
Cal State Long Beach
Downey, CA
13
393
Luis Alvarado
RHP
R-R
6-4
180
01/05/97
Nebraska
Salinas, Puerto Rico
14
423
Trevor Casanova
C
L-R
6-0
200
06/22/96
El Camino College
Corona, CA
15
453
Tommy Romero
RHP
L-R
6-2
225
07/08/97
Eastern Florida State College
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
16
483
Orlando Razo
LHP
L-L
5-11
185
07/07/95
UC Davis
San Mateo, CA
17
513
Jamal Wade
RHP
R-R
6-0
205
02/08/96
Maryland
Owings Mills, MD
18
543
Myles Christian
CF
L-R
6-2
180
02/26/98
Olive Branch High School
Olive Branch, MS
19
573
Kevin Santa
SS
L-R
5-10
180
03/09/95
University of Tampa
Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
20
603
Troy Dixon
C
L-R
6-2
205
04/26/95
St. Johns University
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
21
633
Connor Hoover
SS
L-R
5-10
185
07/18/96
University of North Georgia
Appling, GA
22
663
Johnny Adams
SS
R-R
6-0
198
09/02/94
Boston College
Walpole, MA
23
693
Sam Delaplane
RHP
R-R
5-11
175
03/27/95
Eastern Michigan University
San Jose, CA
24
723
Louis Boyd
SS
R-R
5-10
169
05/04/94
University of Arizona
North Vancouver, BC
25
753
Bryan Pall
RHP
R-R
6-1
215
10/28/95
University of Michigan
Orland Park, IL
26
783
Austin Hutchison
RHP
R-R
6-1
205
04/09/95
University of Mount Olive
Dandridge, TN
27
813
Collin Kober
RHP
R-R
6-1
185
09/08/94
McNeese State University
Lake Charles, LA
28
843
Johnny Slater
CF
L-L
6-1
185
08/09/95
University of Michigan
Southfield, MI
29
873
David Gerber
RHP
R-R
6-1
200
09/24/94
Creighton University
Naperville, IL
30
903
Scott Boches
RHP
R-R
6-5
205
10/17/94
Marist College
Festerville, PA
31
933
Ryan Costello
3B
L-R
6-2
200
06/13/96
Central Connecticut State University
Wethersfield, CT
32
963
Ryan Garcia
1B
L-L
6-2
205
07/08/95
Point Loma Nazarene University
Oceanside, CA
33
993
Chris Castellanos
LHP
L-L
5-10
185
05/08/95
Stanford University
Long Beach, CA
34
1023
David Hessslink
LHP
R-L
6-2
190
04/12/95
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
San Diego, CA
35
1053
Hunter Lonigro
RHP
R-R
6-3
190
10/29/98
Connellsville Area School
Connellsville, PA
36
1083
Heston Kjerstad
CF
S-R
6-3
180
02/12/99
Canyon Randall High School
Amarillo, TX
37
1113
Jesse Franklin
CF
L-L
6-2
207
12/01/98
Seattle Prep
Seattle, WA
38
1143
Kolby Somers
LHP
L-L
6-1
195
06/03/99
Century High School
Hillsboro, OR
39
1173
Jack Smith
SS
R-R
6-2
185
07/26/99
Mercer Island High School
Mercer Island, WA
40
1203
Zach Needham
3B
S-R
6-2
205
06/07/97
Edmonds Community College
Puyallup, WA

    •   
