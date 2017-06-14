Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB Draft The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB Draft

Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming off their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

Southridge High School right fielder Mason Martin was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round and may have a tough decision to make. Martin committed to Gonzaga before the MLB Draft and still could play baseball for the Bulldogs if he wanted to improve his draft stock. Isaiah Smith is in a similar situation as Martin, as he committed to playing for Washington State before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals.

Here's a complete list of all the local players drafted on Day 3 of the MLB Draft.

MLB Team         Round          Pick #          Player                     Position             School

CWS                  15th              447             Tyler Frost                   CF                   Gonzaga University

COL                   17th              506             Jeff Bohling                 3B                   Gonzaga University

PIT                     17th              508             Mason Martin              RF                   Southridge High School

PHI                     18th              533             Damon Jones              LHP                 Washington State University

MIA                    19th              569              Micah Brown              SS                   Lewis-Clark State College

KC                      21st              630             Isaiah Smith               OF                   Battle Ground High School (WSU Commit)

STL                     22nd             664             Kevin Hamann            RHP                 Lewis-Clark State College

SF                      23rd              696             Shane Matheny           3B                    Washington State University

MIA                     29th              869             Henry McAree             RHP                 Lewis-Clark State College

TB                      32nd              949             Seaver Whalen           3B                    Lewis-Clark State College

MIN                    33rd               976             J.J. Robinson              1B                     Lewis-Clark State College

COL                    35th              1041           Cooper Golby               C                      Lewis-Clark State College

LAD                    35th              1060            Colby Nealy                RHP                  Washington State University

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

    More >>

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

    More >>

  • Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    More >>

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB DraftThe Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

    More >>

    Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    More >>

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB DraftThe Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

    More >>

    Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

    More >>

  • WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

    WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday. 

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.