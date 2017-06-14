Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming off their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

Southridge High School right fielder Mason Martin was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round and may have a tough decision to make. Martin committed to Gonzaga before the MLB Draft and still could play baseball for the Bulldogs if he wanted to improve his draft stock. Isaiah Smith is in a similar situation as Martin, as he committed to playing for Washington State before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals.

Here's a complete list of all the local players drafted on Day 3 of the MLB Draft.

MLB Team Round Pick # Player Position School

CWS 15th 447 Tyler Frost CF Gonzaga University

COL 17th 506 Jeff Bohling 3B Gonzaga University

PIT 17th 508 Mason Martin RF Southridge High School

PHI 18th 533 Damon Jones LHP Washington State University

MIA 19th 569 Micah Brown SS Lewis-Clark State College

KC 21st 630 Isaiah Smith OF Battle Ground High School (WSU Commit)

STL 22nd 664 Kevin Hamann RHP Lewis-Clark State College

SF 23rd 696 Shane Matheny 3B Washington State University

MIA 29th 869 Henry McAree RHP Lewis-Clark State College

TB 32nd 949 Seaver Whalen 3B Lewis-Clark State College

MIN 33rd 976 J.J. Robinson 1B Lewis-Clark State College

COL 35th 1041 Cooper Golby C Lewis-Clark State College

LAD 35th 1060 Colby Nealy RHP Washington State University