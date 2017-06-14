Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.More >>
SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades. Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades. Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.More >>
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on WednesdayMore >>
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on WednesdayMore >>
EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.More >>
EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Former Washington State women's basketball forward Ivana Kmetovska will continue her basketball journey on the professional level as the 2017 graduate has signed a professional contract to play with CD Zamarat in Spain.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Former Washington State women's basketball forward Ivana Kmetovska will continue her basketball journey on the professional level as the 2017 graduate has signed a professional contract to play with CD Zamarat in Spain.More >>
Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.More >>
Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State junior third baseman Shane Matheny was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference Team, headlining three Washington State players who earned all-conference recognition after a vote by the league's coaches, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Thursday.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State junior third baseman Shane Matheny was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference Team, headlining three Washington State players who earned all-conference recognition after a vote by the league's coaches, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Thursday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.More >>