Gonzaga's Eli Morgan named first team All-American

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades.

Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season. The Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., native went 10-2 with a 2.86 ERA last season, fanning 138 batters in 100.2 frames. He held the third-highest strikeout total in the nation after the conclusion of the West Coast Conference Championships, and it’s also the second-highest total ever by a Gonzaga pitcher. Morgan also finished among the WCC’s top five in complete games, ERA, hits allowed per nine, strikeouts per nine, strikeout/walk ratio, wins, and WHIP.

The righty also moved to third on Gonzaga’s career strikeouts list, ending with 283 over three years. He’s second all-time with a 21-5 record and .808 winning percentage.

Morgan also received Second Team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball on June 1 and First Team All-WCC honors in May. He is the first two-time All-America since Marco Gonzales was named to three lists in 2013. Gonzales was also the squad’s last First Team All-America selection in 2012.

For the latest information on Gonzaga baseball, visit www.GoZags.com or follow the team on Twitter at @GonzagaBaseball.

