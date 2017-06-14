Mariners give up franchise record 28 hits in 20-7 loss to Twins - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners give up franchise record 28 hits in 20-7 loss to Twins

Previous record for hits allowed: 26 vs. Boston on August 15th, 2015

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Minnesota Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
    
Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep, Eduardo Escobar had five hits and two RBIs and Jason Castro had four hits and four RBIs for the Twins, who are in first place in the AL Central despite an AL-worst 13-19 record at Target Field.
    
The 28 hits are the most in a game since the Rangers had 29 in a 30-3 win over the Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.
    
Christian Bergman (3-4) gave up nine runs and 10 hits in 2 1-3 innings for the Mariners. Jarrod Dyson had a homer, a double and an RBI. Ben Gamel had two doubles and an RBI.
    
