LCSC’s Brogdon selected by Phillies in 10th round of MLB draft

By Lewis-Clark State College Athletics

LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday.



Brogdon was the 293rd pick in the draft and the fourth NAIA player selected overall. He became the 132nd player in the history of the LCSC program to be drafted and is the highest LCSC pick since Beau Mills was selected in the first round with the 13th pick overall. Zach Arneson was drafted in the ninth round in 2011, but was the 299th pick overall.



Brogdon, who is from Madera Ranchos, Calif., had a solid senior season in helping LCSC claim its third straight and 19th overall Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month. In the tournament, he threw eight innings and picked up the win in a 7-4 triumph of Keiser of Florida. In that game, he allowed four hits, three walks and two earned runs, and struck out 10. Then on three days rest, he picked up his second win in the tournament with seven strong innings against William Carey. For those performances, he was named to the all-tournament team.



For the season, Brogdon went 8-1 with a 2.91 ERA, he pitched in 15 games, starting 12, and threw 80.1 innings, which led the team. He allowed 25 walks and struck out 99, again the team high, and opponents only hit .219 against him. He was a part of two shutout victories and also earned a save during the year.



"We are very proud of Connor and what he did for LCSC baseball," Warrior coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "He left a legacy at LC, not only on the field, but off it as well. We look forward to watching his future progess, both in baseball and in life."



During his junior year, Brogdon went 6-0 with a 2.81 ERA. In 11 starts, he threw 51.1 innings and struck out 48 with only 10 walks allowed.



Rounds 11-40 in the draft will take place on Wednesday.