Relive 10 of the greatest moments in Safeco Field's history

The naming rights partnership between Safeco Insurance and the Seattle Mariners will be coming to an end after the conclusion of the 2018 MLB season, the parties announced on Tuesday. Safeco Insurance paid the Seattle Mariners $1.8 million annually beginning in 1998 for the stadium's naming rights, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. The agreement was set for 20 years and was signed the year before Safeco Field opened its doors. Seattle has already begun talks with several companies in search of a new sponsor.

As the name Safeco Field comes to an end, we take a look back at ten of the greatest moments in Safeco Field history.