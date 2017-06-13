Pair of Gonzaga pitchers selected on day 2 of MLB Draft

LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
SEATTLE -- Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter was thrilled with the club's top two picks on the first day of the MLB Draft on Monday, but immediately noted that the work was just beginning and said rounds 3-10 on Tuesday would be critical as well. The 2017 Draft is being broadcast live on MLB.com and will conclude on WednesdayMore >>
EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. – Former Washington State women's basketball forward Ivana Kmetovska will continue her basketball journey on the professional level as the 2017 graduate has signed a professional contract to play with CD Zamarat in Spain.More >>
Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – Recent Eastern Washington University women's basketball alumna Ashli Payne has signed a contract to play basketball professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Gold Coast, Queensland.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley moved onto Friday's 3,000-meter steeplechase national final with a sixth-place finish in the semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday. He will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history.More >>
After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.More >>
TUCSON, Ariz.--Junior RHP Eli Morgan earned a national postseason honor Thursday as he picked up Second Team All-American accolades from Collegiate Baseball. Morgan, a starting pitcher from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., went 10-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 2017, striking out 138 batters in 100.2 innings of work.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.—It took a few innings, but the Bulldog offense hit top gear Thursday afternoon, propelling the top-seeded Gonzaga baseball team past fourth-seed Saint Mary’s 11-3 and into the winners’ bracket of the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif. Saint Mary’s scored the game’s first runs, scoring twice in the top of the third off atypical wildness from GU starter Eli Morgan. Afte...More >>
