WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

Courtesy: Washington State Athletics Courtesy: Washington State Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.
 
The Cougars have signed contracts with New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Portland State, to lockup the nonconference portion through the 2021 season.
 
"We have worked diligently to complete future football schedules that provide opportunities for our program to succeed, while also giving our fans quality opponents in Martin Stadium," said Moos. "That has been accomplished through 2021, while also giving Cougar fans seven games in Martin Stadium four times over the next five years. Beyond that we have tremendous nonconference opponents scheduled for home-and-home contests in future years."
 
Counting the 2017 nonconference, which was announced previously, the Cougars will play seven games in Martin Stadium in four of the next five seasons. WSU's future nonconference schedules include:

  • 2017 – Sept. 2 vs. Montana State (Pullman); Sept. 9 vs. Boise State (Pullman); Sept. 23 vs. Nevada (Pullman)
  • 2018 – Sept. 1 at Wyoming; Sept. 8 vs. San Jose State (Pullman); Sept. 15 vs. Eastern Washington (Pullman)
  • 2019 – Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico State (Pullman); Sept. 7 vs. Northern Colorado (Pullman); Sept. 14 at Houston
  • 2020 – Sept. 5 at Utah State; Sept. 12 vs. Houston (Pullman); Sept. 19 vs. Idaho (Pullman)
  • 2021 – Sept. 4 vs. Utah State (Pullman); Sept. 11 vs. Portland State (Pullman); Oct. 23 vs. BYU (Pullman)

 
In addition to the games through 2021, the Cougars have scheduled home-and-home contests with the following opponents:

  • Wisconsin (Sept. 10, 2022 in Madison; Sept. 9, 2023 in Pullman);
  • San Diego State (Sept. 7, 2024 in San Diego; Sept. 6, 2025 in Pullman);
  • Kansas State (Sept. 12, 2026 in Manhattan, Kan.; Sept. 8, 2029 in Pullman);

 
The game against Wisconsin in 2023 will mark the first time since 1998 that a Power 5, nonconference school will come to Pullman. The last time was the 1998 opener against Illinois, when the Cougars posted a 20-13 victory.
 
Additional series notes include:

  • WSU is 7-0 all-time against Montana State
  • WSU is 4-1 all-time against Boise State
  • The Cougars are 2-1 in the all-time series against Houston, Nevada, Portland State and Utah State
  • WSU is 4-2 all-time against Wyoming
  • The Cougars are 7-4-1 against San Jose State in the series history
  • WSU is 3-1 against Eastern Washington all-time
  • In 2019, WSU will face New Mexico State and Northern Colorado for the first time
  • WSU owns a 72-17-3 all-time record against Idaho
  • The Cougars are 1-3 all-time against BYU

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • LCSC’s Brogdon selected by Phillies in 10th round of MLB draft

    LCSC’s Brogdon selected by Phillies in 10th round of MLB draft

    Courtesy: Lewis-Clark State College AthleticsCourtesy: Lewis-Clark State College Athletics

    LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.

    More >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.

    More >>

  • Pair of Gonzaga pitchers selected on day 2 of MLB Draft

    Pair of Gonzaga pitchers selected on day 2 of MLB Draft

    Mills selected in 3rd round by Mariners, Morgan selected in 8th round by Indians.Mills selected in 3rd round by Mariners, Morgan selected in 8th round by Indians.

    SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.

    More >>

    SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.

    More >>

  • WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

    WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday. 

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

    WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday. 

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday. 

    More >>

  • Brooks-Johnson earns All-America honors; finishing 6th in heptathlon at NCAA Track & Field Championships

    Brooks-Johnson earns All-America honors; finishing 6th in heptathlon at NCAA Track & Field Championships

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson overcame a strong national field and deplorable weather conditions to capture sixth place in the heptathlon Saturday at the NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. Brooks-Johnson, a redshirt junior from Doty, Wash., and two-time Pac-12 Champion, ended the first day’s four events in 12th position with 3,251 points. Saturday she had solid performances in the final three events to scor...More >>
    EUGENE, Ore. -- Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson overcame a strong national field and deplorable weather conditions to capture sixth place in the heptathlon Saturday at the NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. Brooks-Johnson, a redshirt junior from Doty, Wash., and two-time Pac-12 Champion, ended the first day’s four events in 12th position with 3,251 points. Saturday she had solid performances in the final three events to scor...More >>

  • Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

    Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

    More >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.