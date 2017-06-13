WSU football locks in nonconference schedule through 2021 season

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State football has completed its nonconference schedule through the 2021 season and it will have the Cougars playing seven home games in four of the next five years, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.



The Cougars have signed contracts with New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Portland State, to lockup the nonconference portion through the 2021 season.



"We have worked diligently to complete future football schedules that provide opportunities for our program to succeed, while also giving our fans quality opponents in Martin Stadium," said Moos. "That has been accomplished through 2021, while also giving Cougar fans seven games in Martin Stadium four times over the next five years. Beyond that we have tremendous nonconference opponents scheduled for home-and-home contests in future years."



Counting the 2017 nonconference, which was announced previously, the Cougars will play seven games in Martin Stadium in four of the next five seasons. WSU's future nonconference schedules include:

2017 – Sept. 2 vs. Montana State (Pullman); Sept. 9 vs. Boise State (Pullman); Sept. 23 vs. Nevada (Pullman)

2018 – Sept. 1 at Wyoming; Sept. 8 vs. San Jose State (Pullman); Sept. 15 vs. Eastern Washington (Pullman)

2019 – Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico State (Pullman); Sept. 7 vs. Northern Colorado (Pullman); Sept. 14 at Houston

2020 – Sept. 5 at Utah State; Sept. 12 vs. Houston (Pullman); Sept. 19 vs. Idaho (Pullman)

2021 – Sept. 4 vs. Utah State (Pullman); Sept. 11 vs. Portland State (Pullman); Oct. 23 vs. BYU (Pullman)



In addition to the games through 2021, the Cougars have scheduled home-and-home contests with the following opponents:

Wisconsin (Sept. 10, 2022 in Madison; Sept. 9, 2023 in Pullman);

San Diego State (Sept. 7, 2024 in San Diego; Sept. 6, 2025 in Pullman);

Kansas State (Sept. 12, 2026 in Manhattan, Kan.; Sept. 8, 2029 in Pullman);



The game against Wisconsin in 2023 will mark the first time since 1998 that a Power 5, nonconference school will come to Pullman. The last time was the 1998 opener against Illinois, when the Cougars posted a 20-13 victory.



Additional series notes include: