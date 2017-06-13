Mariners select Gonzaga pitcher Wyatt Mills in 3rd round of MLB Draft

Here are round-by-round selections as they play out Tuesday:

Third round (93rd pick): Wyatt Mills, RHP, Gonzaga

The Mariners stayed local with their first pick on Tuesday, tabbing a 22-year-old right-handed reliever from Spokane, Wash.

Mills was drafted in the 17th round by the Rays last year, but chose to stay in school for his senior year and went 2-2 with 12 saves and a 1.79 ERA, racking up 58 strikeouts and just four walks over 40 1/3 innings in 22 outings.

Over four seasons with Gonzaga, the Gonzaga Prep graduate was 6-4 with 21 saves and a 2.48 ERA in 63 relief appearances. The 21 saves are the second-most in Gonzaga history.

Fourth round (123rd pick): Seth Elledge, RHP, Dallas Baptist

The 21-year-old is another right-handed reliever and he posted 13 saves while going 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 1/3 innings over 22 outings this past season as a college junior.

Elledge is a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder who has been a hard-throwing closer throughout his college career, with 27 saves and a 2.22 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 26 walks in 69 innings. The Frisco, Texas, native is a sports management major at Dallas Baptist, which plays in the Division I Missouri Valley Conference in baseball.

Elledge is the sixth pitcher from Dallas Baptist taken in the first five rounds of the Draft since 2013. Ben Zobrist, a standout utility player, was drafted out of Dallas Baptist in the sixth round in 2004. The Mariners' only previous Draft pick out of the school was catcher Brandon Bantz in the 30th round in 2009.

Fifth round (153rd): David Banuelos, C, Long Beach State

The junior from Ontario, Calif., is regarded as one of the premier defensive backstops in the college game and one of three finalists for the Johnny Bench Award that is given annually to the nation's top catcher.

Banuelos threw out 20 of 32 attempted basestealers this year for a Long Beach State squad that reached the NCAA Super Regionals. But Banuelos also carries a solid bat and hit .289 with 31 runs, nine doubles, three triples, seven homers and 29 RBIs in 59 games this year.

Over three seasons, the 6-foot, 205-pounder has posted a .280/.369/.432 line with 10 home runs and 60 RBIs in 120 games and he proved exceptionally durable, starting 57 and playing in 59 of the team's 63 games this year. He's the first Baseball America first-team All-America selection from Long Beach State since Jered Weaver in 2004.