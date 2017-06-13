2017 will officially be the last year of the full IRONMAN Coeur - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

2017 will officially be the last year of the full IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene triathlon

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

In what the World IRONMAN Corporation is calling a "sunset" year, 2017 will officially be the final IRON 140.6 Coeur d'Alene.

That announcement was made by the WIC in response to recent rumors and speculation that the full IRONMAN was in jeopardy in North Idaho. A statement released by IRONMAN cited athlete concerns over the "challenging nature of the course" as well as the event's move to August.

IRONMAN still plans to continue its partnership with Coeur d'Alene for the IRONMAN 70.3 -- or half-IRONMAN -- for years to come. This will be the full IRONMAN's 14th and final year in Coeur d'Alene.

