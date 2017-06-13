Safeco Field to get a new name

The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year.

The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.

“Safeco Insurance has been a great partner of the Mariners dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, including the ballpark naming rights for the last 20 years. We appreciate everything Safeco has done over the years to support our organization and look forward to continuing the relationship in the future,” Mariners president Kevin Mather said in a statement.

The Mariners said it has begun preliminary talks with potential naming rights partners, but did not elaborate on who it was talking to.