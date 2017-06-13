Cruz drives in 4; Mariners cruise past Twins 14-3

The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
ST. PETERSBURG -- Tommy John surgery is in the rearview mirror for Drew Rasmussen, and the Rays see a lot of potential for the Oregon State right-hander. The Rays opened Competitive Balance Round A of Monday's MLB Draft by selecting Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall pick.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and the Seattle Mariners started a series against Minnesota with a football score for the second time in a week to beat the Twins 14-3 on Monday night.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
SEATTLE -- Evan White, a 21-year-old first baseman from the University of Kentucky, was the Mariners' first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in Monday's MLB Draft. White, a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is a right-handed hitter who put up a .373/.453/637 line with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 games this past season for Kentucky.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Spokane Empire SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) were defeated by the Iowa Barnstormers (13-2, 8-2) in Week 17 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a score of 58-28. It only took three snaps for the Barnstormers to score, as quarterback Travis Partridge connected with Brady Roland to quickly go up 7-0. Spokane signal caller Aaron Wilmer took over and though having success running the ball himself, he could not connect with a pass t...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of Seattle's seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night for their 10th win in 12 games. .More >>
