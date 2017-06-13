Cruz drives in 4; Mariners cruise past Twins 14-3 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and the Seattle Mariners started a series against Minnesota with a football score for the second time in a week to beat the Twins 14-3 on Monday night.

Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, the fifth such feat for the Mariners this season. Yovani Gallardo (3-6) sailed through six innings with the excess support, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Twins rookie Adalberto Mejia (1-2) struggled from the start, allowing nine hits and nine runs and leaving with two outs in the fourth inning. The first two batters in the lineup, Ben Gamel and Haniger, reached base and eventually scored all three times they faced Mejia.

