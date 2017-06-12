Mariners take 1B Evan White in the 1st round of MLB Draft

He was a member of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team last summer, starting 15 of the team's 19 games, mostly at first base.

"We're very excited to add Evan White to the organization," said Scott Hunter, the Mariners' director of amateur scouting. "His addition will give us another athletic player whose character and baseball acumen will allow him to have success. He understands and values what the Seattle Mariners are all about, both on and off the field."

This is the Mariners' first Draft conducted by Hunter, who replaced Tom McNamara as the club's director of amateur scouting last September.

The Mariners also have a second-round selection on Monday, the 55th overall selection.

The Draft continues on Tuesday with Rounds 3-10. The MLB.com preview show begins at 9:30 a.m. PT, with exclusive coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT.