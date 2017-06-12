Meet the 2017 Spokane Indians coaching staff

The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
ST. PETERSBURG -- Tommy John surgery is in the rearview mirror for Drew Rasmussen, and the Rays see a lot of potential for the Oregon State right-hander. The Rays opened Competitive Balance Round A of Monday's MLB Draft by selecting Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall pick.More >>
ST. PETERSBURG -- Tommy John surgery is in the rearview mirror for Drew Rasmussen, and the Rays see a lot of potential for the Oregon State right-hander. The Rays opened Competitive Balance Round A of Monday's MLB Draft by selecting Oregon State right-hander Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall pick.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and the Seattle Mariners started a series against Minnesota with a football score for the second time in a week to beat the Twins 14-3 on Monday night.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and the Seattle Mariners started a series against Minnesota with a football score for the second time in a week to beat the Twins 14-3 on Monday night.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
SEATTLE -- Evan White, a 21-year-old first baseman from the University of Kentucky, was the Mariners' first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in Monday's MLB Draft. White, a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is a right-handed hitter who put up a .373/.453/637 line with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 games this past season for Kentucky.More >>
SEATTLE -- Evan White, a 21-year-old first baseman from the University of Kentucky, was the Mariners' first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in Monday's MLB Draft. White, a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is a right-handed hitter who put up a .373/.453/637 line with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 53 games this past season for Kentucky.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Spokane Empire SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) were defeated by the Iowa Barnstormers (13-2, 8-2) in Week 17 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a score of 58-28. It only took three snaps for the Barnstormers to score, as quarterback Travis Partridge connected with Brady Roland to quickly go up 7-0. Spokane signal caller Aaron Wilmer took over and though having success running the ball himself, he could not connect with a pass t...More >>
Spokane Empire SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) were defeated by the Iowa Barnstormers (13-2, 8-2) in Week 17 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a score of 58-28. It only took three snaps for the Barnstormers to score, as quarterback Travis Partridge connected with Brady Roland to quickly go up 7-0. Spokane signal caller Aaron Wilmer took over and though having success running the ball himself, he could not connect with a pass t...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of Seattle's seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night for their 10th win in 12 games. .More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of Seattle's seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night for their 10th win in 12 games. .More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...More >>
The Spokane Indians were scheduled to start the playoffs today in Everett... But the rain made sure that didn't happen.More >>
The Spokane Indians were scheduled to start the playoffs today in Everett... But the rain made sure that didn't happen.More >>
The Spokane Indians are rounding into form just in time for the TicketsWest Northwest League Playoffs. Tyler Phillips (4-7) pitched 6.1 strong innings and Spokane's offense backed him up with two home runs as the Indians topped the Hops 5-2 in front of 4,246 fans at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Spokane Indians are rounding into form just in time for the TicketsWest Northwest League Playoffs. Tyler Phillips (4-7) pitched 6.1 strong innings and Spokane's offense backed him up with two home runs as the Indians topped the Hops 5-2 in front of 4,246 fans at Avista Stadium.More >>
Seth Spivey stayed well past midnight taking batting practice at the ballpark last night. It paid off in a big way today. Spokane's catcher connected on a three-run blast as part of a five-run sixth inning as the Indians shut out the Hops 8-0More >>
Seth Spivey stayed well past midnight taking batting practice at the ballpark last night. It paid off in a big way today. Spokane's catcher connected on a three-run blast as part of a five-run sixth inning as the Indians shut out the Hops 8-0More >>
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians kept things loose before their series opener against the Hops with an afternoon Fungo Golf tournament. It might just become a daily ritual. The Indians broke out of their long slump in impressive fashion thanks to a relentless offensive assault as the team piled up 12 hits on their way to a 12-1 win over Hillsboro in front of 4,173 fans at Avista Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Alorica, KXLY 920, and Prime. The Hops struck first with...More >>
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians kept things loose before their series opener against the Hops with an afternoon Fungo Golf tournament. It might just become a daily ritual. The Indians broke out of their long slump in impressive fashion thanks to a relentless offensive assault as the team piled up 12 hits on their way to a 12-1 win over Hillsboro in front of 4,173 fans at Avista Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Alorica, KXLY 920, and Prime. The Hops struck first with...More >>
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians announced today that they have reached an agreement on a two-year Player Development Contract with the Texas Rangers, keeping the Indians as the Short Season "A" affiliate of the Rangers through the 2018 season. "We are happy to extend our relationship with the Texas Rangers," said Indians General Manager, Chris Duff. "The last 14 years have been some of the most successful in team history and we look forward to wha...More >>
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians announced today that they have reached an agreement on a two-year Player Development Contract with the Texas Rangers, keeping the Indians as the Short Season "A" affiliate of the Rangers through the 2018 season. "We are happy to extend our relationship with the Texas Rangers," said Indians General Manager, Chris Duff. "The last 14 years have been some of the most successful in team history and we look forward to wha...More >>
Spokane, WA - The Emeralds are red hot and the Indians haven't found a way to cool them down. Eugene took an early 3-0 lead and held on late over Spokane for their seventh consecutive victory over the Indians and 11th in a row overallMore >>
Spokane, WA - The Emeralds are red hot and the Indians haven't found a way to cool them down. Eugene took an early 3-0 lead and held on late over Spokane for their seventh consecutive victory over the Indians and 11th in a row overallMore >>
Xavier Turner went 3-for-3 and took home MVP honors in the 2016 NWL vs. PBL All-Star game.More >>
Xavier Turner went 3-for-3 and took home MVP honors in the 2016 NWL vs. PBL All-Star game.More >>
Former Spokane Indian's player Carlos Beltran was one of the headliners in today's trade deadline as he was traded from the New York Yankees to the Texas Rangers.More >>
Former Spokane Indian's player Carlos Beltran was one of the headliners in today's trade deadline as he was traded from the New York Yankees to the Texas Rangers.More >>