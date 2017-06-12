Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy earns another $55k for hitting weight clause

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.

On May 15th, Lacy earned his first $55,000 for weighing 253 pounds, two pounds below the cutoff limit. The Seahawks signed Lacy to a one-year contract worth $2.865 million guaranteed and he can earn up to $2.685 million through various incentives, which also include his weight clause. Lacy reportedly has five more weigh-ins scheduled worth $55,000 each.

Lacy weighed just 231 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and, during one of his free agent visits, he was reported to weigh 267 pounds, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. With Seattle, Lacy will be competing with Thomas Rawls for the Seahawks' starting running back position this season. Seattle opens up the regular season against Green Bay on September 10th.