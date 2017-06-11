Former M's engineer Blue Jays win over Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) - Ezequiel Carrera led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the season to break a 2-all tie, Kendrys Morales and Justin Smoak each added long balls and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday night.



Morales' two-run shot in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season, stood as Toronto's only hit until the seventh. After Seattle pulled even at 2-all, Carrera drove a sinker from Tony Zych (2-2) that stayed in the middle of the plate deep to right field, generating a huge roar from the thousands of Toronto fans in town for the weekend series.



Smoak added one more jolt, hitting his 18th homer leading off the ninth inning.



Toronto starter Marcus Stroman (7-2) was outstanding, winning his sixth straight decision. Stroman allowed one earned run in seven innings, and it took the help of two errors on one play for Seattle to score its second run and pull even.