Los Angeles Rams sign former EWU great Cooper Kupp

The Rams took care of some remaining offseason business on Friday, signing draftees Gerald Everett, Cooper Kupp, and John Johnson. Across the NFL, different teams go through various ways of having all of their draft picks sign their first rookie contract. Some like to get it done as soon as possible, having many of the players sign during the weekend of rookie minicamp.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Kyle Gibson pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of two errors on one play by Robinson Cano in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep and snapped Seattle's five-game winning streakMore >>
Spokane, Wash. — It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bill Doner — 45 years removed. Doner brings his United Nitro Funny Car circuit to Spokane County Raceway Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, turning back the pages of history.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle has taken a significant step forward in a long-running arena saga whose culmination could see either an NBA or NHL team playing in the city. Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that the city will begin negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately financed renovation of city-owned KeyArena.More >>
SEATTLE -- Jean Segura signed a five-year contract extension with the Mariners on Wednesday, a deal that runs from 2018-22 seasons and includes a club option for '23, keeping the standout shortstop with Seattle beyond the end of his arbitration-eligibility.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
