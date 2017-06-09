Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

“Drick is a tough, skilled, physical basketball player that will bring a lot to Washington State University,” Kent said. “He’s an excellent student and great young man, and we’re excited to have him a part of the Cougar basketball program.”

Bernstine spent the last two seasons at North Dakota where he averaged 9.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in two seasons and helped lead the Fighting Hawks to the 2017 NCAA Tournament, the school’s first tournament appearance. North Dakota fell to Arizona in the first round, as Bernstine scored 20 points and had 15 rebounds. He averaged 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior in 2016-17 and 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds as a sophomore in 2015-16, recording 9 double-doubles.

Prior to his time at North Dakota, Bernstine spent two seasons at Denver where he played one season (2013-14). He averaged 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13 games as a true freshman for the Pioneers. A native of Aurora, Colo., Bernstine prepped at Cherokee Trail High School where he was named Class 5A All-Colorado first team after averaging 19.0 points and 9.7 rebounds as a senior.

Bernstine received his undergraduate degree. He will have one year of eligibility and be immediately eligible to play.

