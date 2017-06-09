Eight Seahawks make CBS Sports’ top 100 players of 2017

By Seattle Seahawks

Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.

The Seahawks had eight players make his list in cornerback Richard Sherman (No. 36), defensive end Michael Bennett (39), quarterback Russell Wilson (42), linebacker Bobby Wagner (44), safety Kam Chancellor (48), linebacker K.J. Wright (56), safety Earl Thomas (58) and defensive end Cliff Avril (92).

Here’s what Prisco had to say about a few of Seattle’s players:

Sherman

Yes, he talks a big game, but he backs it up. The idea he couldn't play in any other system is off base. But he is perfect for their scheme.

Bennett

When he was hurt last season and missed time, the Seattle defense looked like a different group. He is the guy who makes it go up front.

Wright

He sometimes doesn't get the credit he deserves in their scheme with so much talent around him. He is a perfect run-and-chase linebacker for what they do.

Avril

He finally got to the Pro Bowl last season for the first time after getting 11.5 sacks for the Seahawks. He is their best edge pass rusher.