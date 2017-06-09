Eight Seahawks make CBS Sports’ top 100 players of 2017

The Rams took care of some remaining offseason business on Friday, signing draftees Gerald Everett, Cooper Kupp, and John Johnson. Across the NFL, different teams go through various ways of having all of their draft picks sign their first rookie contract. Some like to get it done as soon as possible, having many of the players sign during the weekend of rookie minicamp.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Kyle Gibson pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of two errors on one play by Robinson Cano in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep and snapped Seattle's five-game winning streakMore >>
Spokane, Wash. — It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bill Doner — 45 years removed. Doner brings his United Nitro Funny Car circuit to Spokane County Raceway Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, turning back the pages of history.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle has taken a significant step forward in a long-running arena saga whose culmination could see either an NBA or NHL team playing in the city. Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that the city will begin negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately financed renovation of city-owned KeyArena.More >>
SEATTLE -- Jean Segura signed a five-year contract extension with the Mariners on Wednesday, a deal that runs from 2018-22 seasons and includes a club option for '23, keeping the standout shortstop with Seattle beyond the end of his arbitration-eligibility.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.More >>
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.More >>
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013.More >>
Defensive lineman Michael Bennett became the third Seattle Seahawks player named to NFL Network's Top 100. Bennett was ranked as the 46th best player in the NFL, which is up from his 2016 ranking of 59th. Bennett joins fellow defensive teammate Cliff Avril, who was ranked 56th, and receiver Doug Baldwin, who was ranked 88th.More >>
The New Orleans Saints opened Organized Team Activities this week, and early Thursday — two days after the passing of Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy — the team unveiled a decal on their gold helmets to honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle. On Twitter, the Saints announced they will sport a large No. 96 — Kennedy’s jersey numberMore >>
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to meet with Colin Kaepernick on Wenesday as a possible backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
