WSU WBB's Ivana Kmetovska signs pro contract with CD Zamarat

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Former Washington State women's basketball forward Ivana Kmetovska will continue her basketball journey on the professional level as the 2017 graduate has signed a professional contract to play with CD Zamarat in Spain.



CD Zamarat plays out of Zamora in Liga Femenina de Baloncesto, the top tier of professional basketball in Spain. Founded in 1994, the team earned promotion to the LFB in 2011. The 2017-18 season is slated to begin in September.



The Cougars' lone senior in 2017, Kmetovska put the finishing touches on her four-year career by leading a young, injury-riddled, team to their first-ever postseason victories. Not happy with just one win, Kmetovska helped push the Cougs to four wins in the 2017 WNIT, running their way to the Final Four to tie for 3rd in the national tournament. She became the first Cougar player to reach the postseason three times in her career, playing her way into the WNIT in 2014, 2015, and 2017. Her 64 wins were the most for any senior during a four-year career in program history. Kmetovska saved the best for last as she was one of eight Cougs to play in a record 36 games in her final season while starting 23 contests. She averaged 8.3 ppg while shooting a team best 44.5% (136-283), posting 13 double-digit scoring games including four in the last six contests.