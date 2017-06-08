Legendary drag racing promoter Bill Doner brings United Nitro Funny Cars to Spokane County Raceway

Spokane, Wash. — It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bill Doner — 45 years removed. Doner brings his United Nitro Funny Car circuit to Spokane County Raceway Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, turning back the pages of history.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship. The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26. LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 shoe line that he designed for his son and UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball on Thursday. This has caused mixed reactions among many people because the shoes retail for $495 and that is not the most expensive pair. A Lonzo Ball-autographed pair of the shoes, in the "Wet" color scheme, are being sold for $995.More >>
The 21-year-old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets and spent his first four years of his career playing for the Americans. During his stint with the Americans, Comrie won both the 2014 and 2015 Playoff MVP Award, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win the award. He is also the American's all-time leader with a .916 save percentage.More >>
BILLINGS, Mont. – (Box Score) Daniela Wallen scored 25 points and Daniela Galindo added 19 to lead Oklahoma City to their ninth national championship, as the Stars downed Lewis Clark State (Idaho), 73-66, in the championship game of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. With the win, Oklahoma City ends the year with a 34-6 and expands in record at the national champ...More >>
The Empire (3-1) went on the road in Week 5 of the 2017 IFL regular season and defeated the Colorado Crush (0-4) by a final score of 70-37 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. Colorado’s first and only lead of the game came after their opening possession as quarterback Sean Goldrich connected with Erick Brundidge on a seven-yard pass. Spokane would go on to debut their wishbone formation for the first time in the season with linebackers Nick Haag and ...More >>
Klay Thompson wanted one more quarter. He wanted to score 80, and thinks he absolutely could have. Hard to argue that one: He went off for 60 points in 29 head-shaking, jaw-dropping, defense-breaking minutes.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - So you think you know everything about the Apple Cup? Well, let's just see. Take this quiz (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR QUIZ), and let us know your results on our Facebook page. Then take your new-found knowledge of Washington's best rivalry and tell all of your friends while you drive to the game on Friday! Have fun!More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Kyle Gibson pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of two errors on one play by Robinson Cano in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep and snapped Seattle's five-game winning streakMore >>
Spokane, Wash. — It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bill Doner — 45 years removed. Doner brings his United Nitro Funny Car circuit to Spokane County Raceway Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, turning back the pages of history.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle has taken a significant step forward in a long-running arena saga whose culmination could see either an NBA or NHL team playing in the city. Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that the city will begin negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately financed renovation of city-owned KeyArena.More >>
SEATTLE -- Jean Segura signed a five-year contract extension with the Mariners on Wednesday, a deal that runs from 2018-22 seasons and includes a club option for '23, keeping the standout shortstop with Seattle beyond the end of his arbitration-eligibility.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
