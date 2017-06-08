Empire have sights set on playoffs against Barnstormers

The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) will travel to Des Moines on Friday to take on the Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2), with their sights set on the playoffs. This will be the Empire's second-to-last game before they finish up the regular season against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on June 16th.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Kyle Gibson pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of two errors on one play by Robinson Cano in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep and snapped Seattle's five-game winning streakMore >>
Spokane, Wash. — It’s a homecoming of sorts for Bill Doner — 45 years removed. Doner brings his United Nitro Funny Car circuit to Spokane County Raceway Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, turning back the pages of history.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle has taken a significant step forward in a long-running arena saga whose culmination could see either an NBA or NHL team playing in the city. Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that the city will begin negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately financed renovation of city-owned KeyArena.More >>
SEATTLE -- Jean Segura signed a five-year contract extension with the Mariners on Wednesday, a deal that runs from 2018-22 seasons and includes a club option for '23, keeping the standout shortstop with Seattle beyond the end of his arbitration-eligibility.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
