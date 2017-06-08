Seahawks sign undrafted rookie TE Steve Donatell

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster.

Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, where last season he had 13 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to transferring to Western Kentucky, Donatell played at Wake Forest, beginning his college career at linebacker before moving to tight end in 2015. Williams, who spent part of last season on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, signed with the Seahawks last month.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted after Seattle’s rookie minicamp that Donatell was among the undrafted players who caught his eye, saying, “Steven Donatell looked good at tight end today, we know he’s a long snapper as well.”

Donatell is the younger brother of Seahawks quality control coach Tom Donatell. Their father, Ed Donatell, is the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.