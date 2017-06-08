Seahawks sign undrafted rookie TE Steve Donatell - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks sign undrafted rookie TE Steve Donatell

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster.

Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky, where last season he had 13 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to transferring to Western Kentucky, Donatell played at Wake Forest, beginning his college career at linebacker before moving to tight end in 2015. Williams, who spent part of last season on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, signed with the Seahawks last month.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted after Seattle’s rookie minicamp that Donatell was among the undrafted players who caught his eye, saying, “Steven Donatell looked good at tight end today, we know he’s a long snapper as well.”

Donatell is the younger brother of Seahawks quality control coach Tom Donatell. Their father, Ed Donatell, is the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

  • Seattle SeahawksMore>>

  • Seahawks sign undrafted rookie TE Steve Donatell

    Seahawks sign undrafted rookie TE Steve Donatell

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.

    More >>

    The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.

    More >>

  • Seahawks' Wagner and Chancellor added to NFL Network's Top 100

    Seahawks' Wagner and Chancellor added to NFL Network's Top 100

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.

    More >>

    Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.

    More >>

  • Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis

    Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released.  Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

    More >>

    The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released.  Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.