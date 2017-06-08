Quartet selected as co-captains for 2017 EWU football season - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Quartet selected as co-captains for 2017 EWU football season

Courtesy: EWU Athletics Courtesy: EWU Athletics

By EWU Athletics

Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).
 
Havili is a defensive end and 2013 graduate of Federal Way (Wash.) High School, and Lino is a defensive tackle who graduated the same year from Blanchet HS in Seattle. Sblendorio, the lone senior returning letterwinner on EWU's offensive unit in 2017, is a wide receiver from Sammamish, Wash., and graduated from Skyline HS in 2013. Gubrud is a 2014 graduate of McMinnville (Ore.) High School and had a record-breaking 2016 campaign as an All-America quarterback for the Eagles.
 
The four co-captains for the 2017 season were selected via a vote by their Eagle teammates. Eastern opens the season Sept. 2 at Texas Tech and returns home to Roos Field to host North Dakota State on Sept. 9.
 
Entering his final year as an Eagle, Havili has 148 tackles in his 42-game Eastern career. With 16 career starts, he has the fifth-most on the defense and overall. He set an EWU true freshman record with 61 tackles in 2013 when he previously played as a linebacker. He's played in eight career games in the FCS Playoffs (2013, 2014, 2016) and has 34 tackles, three sacks, one interception returned 77 yards for a TD and a forced fumble.
 
Lino, a three-time Big Sky Conference All-Academic selection, has 22 career starts to equal the most on the defense and overall entering the 2017 season. He started all 14 games at defensive tackle in 2016, finishing with 32 tackles and a sack. He's a mechanical engineering major with a 3.67 grade point average thus far at EWU, and in 2015 he was selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) to the Academic All-District VIII squad.
 
Sblendorio has played in 38 career games for the Eagles with nine starts, and has 79 receptions for 1,078 yards and six touchdowns. He has 11 grabs for 172 yards in five games in the FCS Playoffs. While starting four of the 14 Eastern games he played in 2016, he caught 33 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns. He caught at least one pass in 13 of 14 games, with a high of five for 69 yards and a 46-yard touchdown against Portland State (11/18/16) to clinch the Big Sky Conference title for EWU.
 
As a first-year starter in 2016, Gubrud earned FCS Player of the Year honors from the Football Club of Columbus and shared Big Sky Conference MVP honors with four-time All-America wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Gubrud was third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award and was selected to six FCS All-America teams after leading EWU to a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 Big Sky Conference record.
 
Gubrud's record-breaking season included the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 19 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense, and was also the team's leading rusher with 606 yards and five more scores.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Quartet selected as co-captains for 2017 EWU football season

    Quartet selected as co-captains for 2017 EWU football season

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).  

    More >>

    Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).  

    More >>

  • EWU's Ashli Payne to play professional basketball in Australia

    EWU's Ashli Payne to play professional basketball in Australia

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    CHENEY, Wash. – Recent Eastern Washington University women's basketball alumna Ashli Payne has signed a contract to play basketball professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Gold Coast, Queensland.
     

    More >>

    CHENEY, Wash. – Recent Eastern Washington University women's basketball alumna Ashli Payne has signed a contract to play basketball professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Gold Coast, Queensland.
     

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's Troy Fraley advances to Steeplechase National Finals

    Gonzaga's Troy Fraley advances to Steeplechase National Finals

    Fraley will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program historyFraley will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley moved onto Friday's 3,000-meter steeplechase national final with a sixth-place finish in the semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday. He will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history.

    More >>

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley moved onto Friday's 3,000-meter steeplechase national final with a sixth-place finish in the semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday. He will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history.

    More >>
    •   

  • Eastern WashingtonEWUMore>>

  • Quartet selected as co-captains for 2017 EWU football season

    Quartet selected as co-captains for 2017 EWU football season

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).  

    More >>

    Seniors Albert Havili, Andre Lino and Nic Sblendorio will join junior Gage Gubrud as the first captains in the head coaching career of Aaron Best, the first-year Eastern Washington University football coach announced Thursday (June 8).  

    More >>

  • EWU's Ashli Payne to play professional basketball in Australia

    EWU's Ashli Payne to play professional basketball in Australia

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    CHENEY, Wash. – Recent Eastern Washington University women's basketball alumna Ashli Payne has signed a contract to play basketball professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Gold Coast, Queensland.
     

    More >>

    CHENEY, Wash. – Recent Eastern Washington University women's basketball alumna Ashli Payne has signed a contract to play basketball professionally for the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League in Gold Coast, Queensland.
     

    More >>

  • EWU offensive coordinator Fred Salanoa resigns to return to family in Hawaii

    EWU offensive coordinator Fred Salanoa resigns to return to family in Hawaii

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Eastern Washington University offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Fred Salanoa submitted his resignation this week and will return to Hawaii to be near his family, Eastern first-year head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday.

    More >>

    Eastern Washington University offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Fred Salanoa submitted his resignation this week and will return to Hawaii to be near his family, Eastern first-year head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.