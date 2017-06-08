Gonzaga's Troy Fraley advances to Steeplechase National Finals

EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley moved onto Friday's 3,000-meter steeplechase national final with a sixth-place finish in the semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday. He will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY -- At the conclusion of the 2017 Women's College World Series, Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named to the All-Tournament Team as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 6. Aguilar knocked two sixth inning, lead-off home runs in Washington's first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team to the semi-finalsMore >>
Eastern Washington University offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Fred Salanoa submitted his resignation this week and will return to Hawaii to be near his family, Eastern first-year head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.More >>
The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.More >>
Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.More >>
After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.More >>
TUCSON, Ariz.--Junior RHP Eli Morgan earned a national postseason honor Thursday as he picked up Second Team All-American accolades from Collegiate Baseball. Morgan, a starting pitcher from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., went 10-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 2017, striking out 138 batters in 100.2 innings of work.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.More >>
STOCKTON, Calif.—It took a few innings, but the Bulldog offense hit top gear Thursday afternoon, propelling the top-seeded Gonzaga baseball team past fourth-seed Saint Mary’s 11-3 and into the winners’ bracket of the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, Calif. Saint Mary’s scored the game’s first runs, scoring twice in the top of the third off atypical wildness from GU starter Eli Morgan. Afte...More >>
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at GonzagaMore >>
This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Johnathan Williams will return to Gonzaga for his senior season after initially submitting his name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game.More >>
