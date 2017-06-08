Mike Zunino hits a walk-off HR as Mariners beat Twins 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) -- Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle has taken a significant step forward in a long-running arena saga whose culmination could see either an NBA or NHL team playing in the city. Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that the city will begin negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately financed renovation of city-owned KeyArena.More >>
SEATTLE -- Jean Segura signed a five-year contract extension with the Mariners on Wednesday, a deal that runs from 2018-22 seasons and includes a club option for '23, keeping the standout shortstop with Seattle beyond the end of his arbitration-eligibility.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and will try to keep up their winning ways. The Mariners played 13 consecutive games from May 23rd to June 4th before taking Monday off.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.More >>
