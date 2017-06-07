UW's Ali Aguilar named to WCWS All-Tournament Team

By UW Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY -- At the conclusion of the 2017 Women's College World Series, Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named to the All-Tournament Team as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 6.



Aguilar knocked two sixth inning, lead-off home runs in Washington's first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team to the semi-finals. She ended the season as the Huskies' leader in home runs with 14, as well as most runs scored with 62.



The infielder finished her career with 239 runs scored, making her the new all-time leader at Washington. She also finished in the top-10 for individual career offensive records in batting average (.367; No. 9), RBIs (210; No. 6), doubles (57; No. 3), home runs (58; No. 3), walks (118; No. 6), slugging percentage (.708; No. 4) and on-base percentage (.476; No. 5).



Washington wrapped up the season with a 50-14 overall record, the program's first 50-win season since 2010.



2017 Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team

