EWU offensive coordinator Fred Salanoa resigns to return to family in Hawaii

By EWU Athletics

Eastern Washington University offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Fred Salanoa submitted his resignation this week and will return to Hawaii to be near his family, Eastern first-year head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday (June 7).



The coordinator duties for the former record-breaking Eastern quarterback will be assumed on an interim basis by Bodie Reeder, who was serving under Best and Salanoa as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Best will determine at a later date how to handle coaching of EWU tight ends.



Salanoa, who was on Best's staff since March 3, expressed a desire to return to Hawaii to be near his family, including one daughter who is entering her senior year in high school. Married while a student at Eastern, Salanoa and his wife Malevine have seven daughters (Xeryah, 16; Xevani, 12; Xehlia, 10; Xeyana, 9; Xenesa, 5; Xenyah, 3; Xenyla, 3). The collection of children are known as the "X-Tribe." Xeryah was born at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash., while Fred and Malevine were at EWU, and Xenyah and Xenyla are twins.



"I Thank Eagle nation for the opportunity and support," Salanoa said. "After much consideration it is my main priority to be close to and take care of my family. I will always be an Eagle and will continue to follow and cheer on the program's success. Go Eags!"



A native Hawaiian who transferred to Eastern from Snow Junior College in Utah, Salanoa was an injury redshirt at EWU in 1999 before starting in the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He is a 2002 graduate of EWU.



"In the short period of time Fred was here you could see how devoted he was to his players, fellow coaches and alma mater," said Best, who was a senior center and Salanoa's teammate at EWU in 1999. "Although the time here was not long, we do appreciate and respect Fred and the work he accomplished."



Salanoa played in 2000 and 2001 for the first two EWU teams coached by Paul Wulff, and in 1999 was coached by Mike Kramer before a knee injury sidelined him after three games played. Salanoa was 13-10 as a starter, and helped Eastern to a 13-9 overall record in his two full seasons as a starter. Included was an 8-7 record in Big Sky Conference games, as Eastern finished tied for second in 2000 (5-3) and was fifth in 2001 (3-4).



Salanoa earned second team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2001, and twice was on the Big Sky All-Academic team. He played in the 2002 Paradise Bowl following the season.



He broke four regular season school records in 11 games as a senior, including 3,057 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, in addition to single season completions with 228 and total offense with 3,157. By comparison, the current Eastern record (including playoffs) is 5,160 passing yards (also a FCS record) set last season by Gage Gubrud. The TD record is now 55 and set by Vernon Adams Jr. in 2013. Gubrud also owns those records for completions with 386 completions and total offense with 5,766 yards last season.



Despite playing just 24 career games, Salanoa finished his career as the second-leading quarterback in Eastern history with 4,973 yards for an average of 207.2 that ranked third at the time all-time in school history. He finished the 2001 season with a passing efficiency rating of 143.7 that ranked fourth-best in school history at the time.



He became the first Eastern quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in three-straight games (career-high 376 versus Connecticut, 313 versus Weber State and 353 versus Montana).



He was head coach for 13 seasons at his high school alma mater, Radford High School in Hawaii. Before he left the program in 2015 to spend more time with his family, he led the Rams to the Division II State Championship with a 30-16 victory over Kapaa on Nov. 20, 2015, at Aloha Stadium.



In his 13 seasons at Radford, where he graduated from in 1996, Salanoa compiled an 81-53 record, including marks of 73-27 in D-II and 8-26 in D-I. His Radford teams won three conference championships while he was there. In 2016, he served as associate head coach and passing game coordinator at Punahou High School in Honolulu.

