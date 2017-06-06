J.J. Robinson earns NAIA Honorable Mention honors - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

J.J. Robinson earns NAIA Honorable Mention honors

By Lewis-Clark State Athletics
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee.
Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.
 
Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Colfax, Wash., is a two-time NAIA West Player of the Year award winner. Used mainly as a designated hitter and hitting in the cleanup spot, the left-handed hitting Robinson led the Warrior regulars with a .345 batting average. He started 49 of the 52 games he played in and was 71-of-206 at the plate, with team highs in home runs (22), doubles (15), RBI (68) and hits (69). He also was second on the team in runs scores with 53 and had a .756 slugging percentage.
 
Robinson was named the MVP of the 61st annual Avista NAIA World Series, which wrapped up last Friday at LCSC’s Harris Field in Ed Cheff Stadium. The Warriors won their 19th national title with a 6-4 win over Faulkner of Alabama.
 
It’s the first time since 2012 a Warrior player did not earn first- or second-team honors. It was also the last time that only one Warrior was honored.
 
Three players from Oklahoma Wesleyan, including Player of the Year Christopher Acosta-Tapia, and one each from Science & Arts of Oklahoma and William Carey earned first-team honors and played in the Series.
Acosta-Tapia, who is the second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year to win the national award, ended the year leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan's first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program's second trip to the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series.
2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans
First Team 
 
 
 
Pos.
Name
School
Year
Hometown
C
Dillon White
Science & Arts (Okla.)
Sr.
Sterling, Okla.
C
Ernesto Lizardi
Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Sr.
Caguas, Puerto Rico
1B
Andrew Warner
Columbia (Mo.)
Jr.
Lee's Summit, Mo.
2B
Marcus McCorkle
Georgia Gwinnett
Jr.
Lawrenceville, Ga.
3B
Trevor Achenbach
Oklahoma Wesleyan
Sr.
Billings, Mont.
SS
Luis Diaz
Southeastern (Fla.)
Sr.
Miami, Fla.
UTL
James Land
William Carey (Miss.)
Sr.
Gulfport, Miss.
OF
Will Price
Oklahoma Wesleyan
Sr.
Fayetteville, Ark.
OF
Derik Bontempo
Bellevue (Neb.)
Sr.
Federal Way, Wash.
OF
Christopher Acosta-Tapia*
Oklahoma Wesleyan
Jr.
Deaauville Laval, Canada
OF
Matthew Jarecki
Benedictine (Kan.)
Jr.
Littleton, Colo.
DH
Jordan Harris
Tabor (Kan.)
So.
Tulsa, Okla.
SP
Damon Proctor
UNOH
Sr.
Cheboygan, Mich.
SP
Kyle Chavez
Talladega (Ala.)
Sr.
St. Petersburg, Fla.
SP
Noah Gapp
Cumberlands (Ky.)
Sr.
St. Albert, Alberta
SP
Ben McKendall
Bellevue (Neb.)
Sr.
Los Angeles, Calif.
RP
Austin Marchant
Grand View (Iowa)
Jr.
Indianola, Iowa
 
 
 
 
 
* National Player of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Second Team 
 
 
 
Pos.
Name
School
Year
Hometown
C
Justin Morhardt
Bryan (Tenn.)
Jr.
Winsted, Conn.
C
Jonah Jarrard
The Master's (Calif.)
Jr.
Rosemead, Calif.
1B
Glen McClain
Indiana Tech
So.
Fremont, Ind.
2B
Jalin Lawson
Central Baptist (Ark.)
Sr.
Troy, Ala.
3B
Matt Bandor
Indiana Tech
Jr.
Fort Wayne, Ind.
SS
Jeff Cardenas
UNOH
Sr.
Fort Wayne, Ind.
UTL
Austin Krajnak
Cumberland (Tenn.)
Sr.
Little Elm, Texas
OF
Dustyn Macaluso
Central Methodist (Mo.)
Sr.
Sacramento, Calif.
OF
Tanner Levine
WVU Tech (W.Va.)
Sr.
Long Beach, Calif.
OF
Jared Baker
Oklahoma City
Sr.
Edmond, Okla.
OF
Jordan Getzelman
Menlo (Calif.)
Jr.
Crystal Lake, Ill.
DH
Chris Mangus
IU South Bend (Ind.)
Sr.
Niles, Mich.
SP
Daniel Garmendia
Keiser (Fla.)
Jr.
Miami, Fla.
SP
Grant Wolfram
Davenport (Mich.)
So.
Hamilton, Mich.
SP
Enrique Zamora
Reinhardt (Ga.)
Sr.
Hammond, Ind.
SP
Francis Ventura
Science & Arts (Okla.)
Jr.
Yonkers, N.Y.
RP
Tyler Shumpert
Oklahoma Wesleyan
Jr.
Oak Ridge, Texas
 
 
 
 
 
Honorable Mention 
 
 
 
Pos.
Name
School
 
 
OF
Erik Williams
Bluefield (Va.)
 
 
SP
Connor Noble
British Columbia
 
 
SP
Michael Lopez
Clarke (Iowa)
 
 
C
T.J. Condon
Faulkner (Ala.)
 
 
SP
Israel Fuentes
Faulkner (Ala.)
 
 
C
John Gardner
Friends (Kan.)
 
 
SP
Ryan Baca
Friends (Kan.)
 
 
OF
Rodney Tennie
Georgia Gwinnett
 
 
OF
Jean Figueroa
Georgia Gwinnett
 
 
SP
Andrew Kuta
Hastings (Neb.)
 
 
OF
Cameron Baranek
Hope International (Calif.)
 
 
1B
Andrew Gross
Houston-Victoria (Texas)
 
 
SP
Ty Parquette
Judson (Ill.)
 
 
1B
Peyton Deiters
Kansas Wesleyan
 
 
1B
J.J. Robinson
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
 
 
SP
Fernando Martinez
LSU Alexandria (La.)
 
 
SP
Tyler Tognarine
Lyon (Ark.)
 
 
SP
Matt Burleton
Marian (Ind.)
 
 
1B
Brady Nygaard
Mayville State (N.D.)
 
 
SS
Julian Jarrard
Menlo (Calif.)
 
 
SP
Jason Alexander
Menlo (Calif.)
 
 
SP
Mason Klotz
Middle Georgia State
 
 
OF
Cole Gray
Midland (Neb.)
 
 
SP
Torrey Escamilla
Midland (Neb.)
 
 
3B
Nate DeChaine
Morningside (Iowa)
 
 
SP
Matt Young
Oklahoma City
 
 
SP
Daryin Lewis
Rio Grande (Ohio)
 
 
SP
Kade Wagner
Southeastern (Fla.)
 
 
RP
John Jaeger
Southeastern (Fla.)
 
 
2B
Michael Centeno
St. Thomas (Fla.)
 
 
2B
Jared Adkins
Taylor (Ind.)
 
 
3B
Nathan Targgart
Taylor (Ind.)
 
 
3B
Colin Ridout
Tennessee Wesleyan
 
 
OF
Kyle Fisher
UNOH

