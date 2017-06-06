J.J. Robinson earns NAIA Honorable Mention honors

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.More >>
The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.More >>
Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.More >>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.More >>
After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.More >>
OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18. He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship. The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26. LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
The Lewis Clark State Warriors ended their regular season yesterday with a 11-4 loss to Corban University and has elected to skip the upcoming conference tournament.More >>
The Warriors have already secured a berth in the Avista NAIA World Series as the host team, which will leave them with a 26-day break before the world series.
Washington State's record-setting wide receiver Gabe Marks was the biggest of many local names which weren't called in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the few hours after the draft concluded, several Inland Northwest standouts quickly found NFL homes as undrafted free agents.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – Junior guard Victor Sanders has declared himself eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft, as announced by head coach Don Verlin and the team on Friday.More >>
