J.J. Robinson earns NAIA Honorable Mention honors

By Lewis-Clark State Athletics

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee.

Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.

Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior from Colfax, Wash., is a two-time NAIA West Player of the Year award winner. Used mainly as a designated hitter and hitting in the cleanup spot, the left-handed hitting Robinson led the Warrior regulars with a .345 batting average. He started 49 of the 52 games he played in and was 71-of-206 at the plate, with team highs in home runs (22), doubles (15), RBI (68) and hits (69). He also was second on the team in runs scores with 53 and had a .756 slugging percentage.

Robinson was named the MVP of the 61 st annual Avista NAIA World Series, which wrapped up last Friday at LCSC’s Harris Field in Ed Cheff Stadium. The Warriors won their 19 th national title with a 6-4 win over Faulkner of Alabama.

It’s the first time since 2012 a Warrior player did not earn first- or second-team honors. It was also the last time that only one Warrior was honored.

Three players from Oklahoma Wesleyan, including Player of the Year Christopher Acosta-Tapia, and one each from Science & Arts of Oklahoma and William Carey earned first-team honors and played in the Series.

Acosta-Tapia, who is the second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year to win the national award, ended the year leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan's first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program's second trip to the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series.

2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans