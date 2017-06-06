Spokane Empire in danger of missing playoffs - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Empire in danger of missing playoffs

Empire end the season on the road against Barnstormers and Screaming Eagles Empire end the season on the road against Barnstormers and Screaming Eagles

The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl. With the Arizona Rattlers already clinching the right to host the Intense Conference Championship game, only the Spokane Empire and the Nebraska Danger remain in the playoff hunt. The Danger hold the tiebreaker over the Empire for the final playoff spot.

*Standings received from goifl.com

Spokane Empire

June 9th: at Iowa Barnstormers (12-2, 8-2)

June 16th: at Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (4-10, 3-8)

The Empire have a tough matchup this week against the United Conference's Iowa Barnstormers. Iowa is currently on a ten-game winning streak that began with a win against the Cedar Rapid Titans on March 26th. The Barnstormers boast a 12-2 record, with their only losses coming against the Sioux Falls Storm and the Wichita Falls Nighthawks. This will be the teams' first matchup of the season; the Empire won both games against the Barnstormers last year, by a combined score of 108-85.

The Empire's final regular season game will be on June 16th against the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles. This will be the third time these teams have met this season; both previous contests were won by the Empire. The Screaming Eagles hold a 4-10 record on the season, but have won three of their last five games, including back-to-back wins against the Colorado Crush.

Nebraska Danger

June 10th: at Sioux Falls Storm (12-2, 8-2)

June 17th: vs Wichita Falls Nighthawks (11-3, 6-2)

The Nebraska Danger, on the other hand, have a harder schedule to end the season than the Spokane Empire. The Danger start off against the six-time defending champion Sioux Falls Storm on June 10th. This will be the Danger's first matchup this season against the Storm, with Sioux Falls beating Nebraska 62-44 in 2016.

Things don't get much easier for the Danger to end the season, as they host the Wichita Falls Nighthawks on June 17th. The Danger lost both of their games against the Nighthawks this season, with their most recent loss coming on May 5th.

The Danger will need a strong performance from their defense to end the year, as they face the two best offenses in the IFL.

Scenarios

Empire win 2, Danger win 1: Spokane makes the playoffs

Empire win 1, Danger win 0: Spokane makes the playoffs

Empire win 2, Danger win 2: Nebraska makes the playoffs

Empire win 1, Danger win 2: Nebraska makes the playoffs

Empire win 1, Danger win 1: Nebraska makes the playoffs

Empire win 0, Danger win 1: Nebraska makes the playoffs

Empire win 0, Danger win 0: Nebraska makes the playoffs

