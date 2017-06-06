Spokane Empire in danger of missing playoffs

The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-4,6-2) will try and end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Crush (6-4,3-1) on Thursday. This will be the third time these two teams have played this season, with the Empire outscoring the Crush 106-61 in their previous two matchups. The Spokane Empire are coming off a 62-32 loss to the Sioux Falls Storm and a 49-35 loss to the Arizona Rattlers. This is the first time the Empire have back-to-back losses since the end of the 2016 reg...More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Arizona Rattlers (7-4, 4-1) defeated the Spokane Empire (7-4, 6-2) in Week 13 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 49-35.More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
The Spokane Empire (7-3, 6-1) and the Arizona Rattlers (6-4, 3-1) will play each other tomorrow at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for first place in the Indoor Football League's Intense Conference. This is the second time these two teams have played each other this season, with the Empire coming out victorious 60-51 on April 22nd. During their last matchup, the Empire's Charles Dowdell threw for 204 yards and six touchdowns in route to Spokane's victory. The Rattlers entered the...More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
Spokane Empire's Nick Haag will get another shot at the NFL, this time with the New York Giants. Haag received an invite to the Giants' rookie mini camp with hopes of making the final 53-man roster. The Giants' mini camp begins on Friday, which will mean Haag will miss the Empire's matchup against the Arizona Rattlers.More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Empire (7-3, 6-1) fell to the Sioux Falls Storm (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 62-32 in Week 12 of the 2017 IFL regular season at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first half of play showcased why these two teams are ranked at the top of their respective conferences. Spokane jumped out to a quick seven-point lead as Empire kicker Brendon Garcia’s first half kickoff took a weird bounce away fro...More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Empire (7-2, 6-1) edged the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-8, 1-7) in Week 11 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 31-29.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Empire (7-2, 6-1) edged the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-8, 1-7) in Week 11 of the 2017 IFL regular season at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena by a score of 31-29.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-6, 7-4) are in danger of missing the playoffs after they fell to the Arizona Rattlers (10-4, 7-1) on Saturday, 33-16. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Empire could miss the playoffs after appearing in the 2016 United Bowl.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and will try to keep up their winning ways. The Mariners played 13 consecutive games from May 23rd to June 4th before taking Monday off.More >>
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and will try to keep up their winning ways. The Mariners played 13 consecutive games from May 23rd to June 4th before taking Monday off.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.More >>
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.More >>
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>