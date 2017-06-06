Finley and Feist sign WHL Standard Player Agreements with Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and will try to keep up their winning ways. The Mariners played 13 consecutive games from May 23rd to June 4th before taking Monday off.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sweep their weekend series.More >>
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.More >>
Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.More >>
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft. Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.More >>
CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.More >>
With the 2017 WHL Bantam draft starting tomorrow, we take a look back at the Spokane Chiefs drafted in the NHL since the turn of the century in 2000. Hudson Elynuik was the most recent Chief drafted when he was picked by the Carolina Hurricanes in 3rd round of the 2016 NHL draft.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs will select their future stars on Thursday morning as all 22 WHL teams will participate in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, beginning at 9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT in Calgary. Spokane holds the sixth overall pick in the draft, marking just the 14th top-10 pick in franchise history. Fans can watch the first round of the draft online at whl.ca with the stream beginning at 7:30 a.m. PT.More >>
Mike Babcock (pictured), who coached in Spokane from 1994-2000 and ranks first in franchise history in playoff wins, was named one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the top coach in the NHL. Babcock led the Toronto Maple Leafs to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 while fielding a young team featuring six rookies with over 75 games played.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs would like to congratulate forwards Ondrej Najman and Pavel Kousal on signing professional contracts with BK Mlada Boleslav of the Czech Extraliga.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan has been named captain of Canada’s under-18 team set to compete at the upcoming 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship in Slovakia, as announced by Hockey Canada on Wednesday. Fellow Chief Ty Smith has also officially made the team as an underage player. “We are very excited about our leadership group,” said Darren Rumble (Barrie, Ont./Moncton, QMJHL), head coach of Canada’s National Men’s Under-1...More >>
