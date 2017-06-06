Mariners try to keep up their winning ways against the Twins

The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and will try to keep up their winning ways. The Mariners played 13 consecutive games from May 23rd to June 4th before taking Monday off.

Seattle has been without many of its key players this season due to injury, including pitchers Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma. Hernandez will make a rehab start Tuesday for the Tacoma Rainiers as he recovers from right shoulder inflammation, while Iwakuma threw two simulated innings on Saturday as he continues his rehab from shoulder soreness.

The biggest loss for the Mariners this season has been shortstop Jean Segura. Mariners' general manager Jerry Dipoto indicated that Segura could miss up to two months after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Rockies on June 1st. Segura currently leads the American League with a .341 batting average.

The Mariners are currently in third place in the AL West with a 28-30 record, but things are looking up for Seattle. The Mariners have won seven of their last eight games, including a weekend sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle will play Minnesota six times in the next nine days, first at Safeco Field and then Target Field in Minneapolis. James Paxton (4-0, 1.26 ERA) will take the mound for Seattle tonight against Minnesota at 7:10 p.m.

*Standings received from ESPN.com