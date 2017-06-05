Seahawks' Wagner and Chancellor added to NFL Network's Top 100

By Seattle Seahawks

Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.

Those two join receiver Doug Baldwin and defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett on the list, giving the Seahawks five players and counting in this year’s Top 100.

Wagner, who is back on the list for the second time in three years having missed out last season, is coming off one of the more impressive defensive seasons in Seahawks history. Wagner’s 167 tackles in 2016 not only led the NFL, that was also a franchise-record total, and he added 4.5 sacks.

“Bobby is one of the best players in the NFL,” Bennett said late last season. “He’s one of the top five players in the NFL.”

Wagner, a second-round pick in 2012, was named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year, and has been first-team All-Pro two of the last three seasons, earning second-team honors in 2015.

“He has had great games one after another after another after another all season long,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Wagner broke the franchise tackle record. “Nobody has played better football anywhere that I have seen in this league. He has just been such a stellar part of what we’re doing, and he put the numbers up week in and week out, and he has been a great leader for us.”