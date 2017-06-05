Flashback: 1988 Aloha Bowl - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Flashback: 1988 Aloha Bowl

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
WSU beat Houston 24-22 in the 1988 Aloha Bowl WSU beat Houston 24-22 in the 1988 Aloha Bowl

Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.

The game was the seventh-ever Aloha Bowl, played on Christmas in 1988 at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. WSU head coach Dennis Erickson had led the Cougars to a 8-3 record and a No. 18 ranking in the Associated Press college football bowl. WSU headed into the Aloha Bowl on a four-game winning streak, including a 32-31 victory over Washington in the Apple Cup.

No. 14 Houston came into the Aloha Bowl with a 9-2 record, with their only losses coming against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Houston would strike first in the Aloha Bowl, making a field goal less than two minutes into the game. That field goal would be the only points either team would score in the first quarter. The second quarter was all WSU, as they would score 24 points, highlighted by Victor Wood's fumble recovery for a touchdown. WSU would go into halftime up 24-9, but wouldn't score the rest of the game. Houston would score two more touchdowns in the game and turn the ball over inside the Washington State five-yard line late in the fourth quarter. WSU would hang onto to win their second-ever bowl victory beating Houston 24-22.

Washington State would end the game with 460 total yards and offensive lineman Mike Utley would be named the Aloha Bowl MVP.

WSU would have to wait until 1992 for their next bowl victory, when they would be the Utah Utes 31-28 in the Copper Bowl.

