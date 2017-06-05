WSU football schedules series with Houston beginning in 2019 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU football schedules series with Houston beginning in 2019

Courtesy: WSU Athletics Courtesy: WSU Athletics

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.
 
The two-game series is set to begin Sept. 14, 2019 in Houston, with the return game Sept. 12, 2020 in Martin Stadium.
 
"In recent years Houston has been one of the top programs in the country," said Moos. "I believe our fans will enjoy having another quality nonconference opponent in Martin Stadium."
 
This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory.
 
Washington State leads the all-time series, 2-1, with WSU capturing a 32-18 win in 1959 and Houston winning 21-7 in 1966. Both of those games were in Houston.

  Schweyen, Frolich commit to Lady Griz

    The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz. 

  Flashback: 1988 Aloha Bowl

    Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston. 

  WSU football schedules series with Houston beginning in 2019

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.  

  Flashback: 1988 Aloha Bowl

    Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston. 

  WSU football schedules series with Houston beginning in 2019

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.  

  WSU's Matheny named All-Pac-12, Alvarez, Harrer named honorable mention

    SAN FRANCISCO – Washington State junior third baseman Shane Matheny was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference Team, headlining three Washington State players who earned all-conference recognition after a vote by the league's coaches, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Thursday.

