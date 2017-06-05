WSU football schedules series with Houston beginning in 2019

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.



The two-game series is set to begin Sept. 14, 2019 in Houston, with the return game Sept. 12, 2020 in Martin Stadium.



"In recent years Houston has been one of the top programs in the country," said Moos. "I believe our fans will enjoy having another quality nonconference opponent in Martin Stadium."



This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory.



Washington State leads the all-time series, 2-1, with WSU capturing a 32-18 win in 1959 and Houston winning 21-7 in 1966. Both of those games were in Houston.