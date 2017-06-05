Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. 

Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

Davis, 28, is in his sixth season, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. After signing with the Rams in 2012, Davis made his regular season debut in 2014 when he appeared in 10 games, starting eight, including a Week 7 victory over Seattle that was statistically the best game of his career.

Davis signed with Cleveland in 2015, appearing in three games and starting two, then spent part of last season with the Denver Broncos.

In 13 career games, 10 of them starts, Davis has completed 62.4 percent of his passes (236 for 378) for 2,548 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, giving him an 80.4 career passer rating.

Heaps, a Sammamish, Washington native and former Skyline High School standout, signed with Seattle in early May. He spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks in 2016, originally joining the club following last year's draft.

  • Seattle SeahawksMore>>

  • Seahawks' Wagner and Chancellor added to NFL Network's Top 100

    Seahawks' Wagner and Chancellor added to NFL Network's Top 100

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.

    More >>

    Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.

    More >>

  • Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis

    Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released.  Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

    More >>

    The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released.  Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

    More >>

  • Pete Carroll discusses injury updates on Earl Thomas, Tyler Lockett and more

    Pete Carroll discusses injury updates on Earl Thomas, Tyler Lockett and more

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.

    More >>

    The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.