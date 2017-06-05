Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released.

Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.

Davis, 28, is in his sixth season, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. After signing with the Rams in 2012, Davis made his regular season debut in 2014 when he appeared in 10 games, starting eight, including a Week 7 victory over Seattle that was statistically the best game of his career.

Davis signed with Cleveland in 2015, appearing in three games and starting two, then spent part of last season with the Denver Broncos.

In 13 career games, 10 of them starts, Davis has completed 62.4 percent of his passes (236 for 378) for 2,548 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, giving him an 80.4 career passer rating.

Heaps, a Sammamish, Washington native and former Skyline High School standout, signed with Seattle in early May. He spent training camp and the preseason with the Seahawks in 2016, originally joining the club following last year's draft.