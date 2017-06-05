Dan Lambert named Spokane Chiefs' head coach

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red...

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on...

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015. He will be officially introduced at a public press conference at Spokane Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to work for this organization, the Brett family and Scott Carter,” Lambert said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the players and working with the young talent on our squad. We’re going to grow and improve together, and I’m excited to get started.”

“First and foremost, we are extremely excited to bring a person of Dan’s caliber into our organization,” Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter added. “He fits well with our organization’s philosophy of bringing in good character people with a family first mentality.”

“As a coach, he checks all the boxes,” Carter continued. “We went through a very thorough, patient search process and got the best coach available. Dan is the perfect fit for our group to take them to the next level.”

Lambert, 47, boasts eight years of coaching experience which began in 2009 as an assistant with the eventual WHL Champion Rockets. He took over as head coach prior to the 2014-15 season and led Kelowna to 53-13-0-6 regular season record before a dominant playoff run, losing only three games en route to securing the Ed Chynoweth Cup. He was hired as an assistant with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres for the 2015-16 season before becoming the head coach for the Sabres’ AHL affiliate Rochester Americans last season, earning a 32-41-0-3 record.

Dan Lambert (Buffalo Sabres)

As a player, Lambert was a sixth round pick (106th overall) in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft by the Quebec Nordiques and began his 19-year professional playing career in 1990. He appeared in 29 games with the Nordiques before extended stints in the AHL and IHL and a 10-year career in the German DEL, including five seasons as captain of the Hanover Scorpions. Prior to going pro, he played 244 games over four seasons (1986-90) with the Swift Current Broncos (WHL), racking up 319 points (75 goals, 244 assists) while winning the 1989 WHL Championship, Memorial Cup and individual recognition as MVP of the Memorial Cup tournament. Lambert also won the WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman that season.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Dan to our family,” Chiefs’ managing partner Bobby Brett said. “His hockey résumé stands for itself and he fits our organizational culture in all aspects. It has become very clear throughout this process that Dan is the right man for the job.”

Lambert is married with three daughters. Melissa, 22, attends Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Julia, 20, attends Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta. Dan, wife Melanie and 15-year-old Brooke will make Spokane home.

Contract terms will not be disclosed.

Tuesday’s introductory press conference will take place at 2 p.m. outside the Chiefs’ Ticket Office on the southeast corner of the Spokane Arena. Guests will include former, current and future Chiefs players, including 2017 WHL Bantam Draft first round pick Jack Finley. The public is invited to attend.