Florida ends UW's season in WCWS semifinals

Washington Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The Huskies ended their season with a 50-14 overall record.



The Huskies' two runs came on a two-out, two-run homer from Julia DePonte in the bottom of the seventh inning.



Taran Alvelo (35-9) started her fourth straight game in the WCWS but was relieved by Madi Schreyer in the second inning after allowing four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Schreyer allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings before giving way to freshman Samantha Manti in the seventh. The pitching staff combined to strikeout four and issued three walks.



The opening run of the day came from Florida's Kayli Kvistad with a solo shot on a 2-2 count to center field.



Three more Gator runs were brought in during the following inning on four hits and a Washington error.



In the fifth inning, Florida plated one more on a RBI single up the middle.



Washington fought to stay alive in the final inning of the game. Taylor Van Zee reached on an error and was plated by DePonte's home run.



Sunday's play in the semifinals marked the program's first Final Four appearance since 2013 after their 1-0 victory over UCLA Saturday night. The win on Saturday also gave Washington its first 50-win season since 2010.