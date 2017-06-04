Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown

Arizona Rattlers

Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The win put the Rattlers two games up on both the Spokane Empire and the Nebraska Danger (8-6) with only two games left in the season.  Arizona also holds the tie breaker now over both teams, which means that the Rattlers will host the Intense Conference Championship game in three weeks.

Arizona’s defense at times looked impenetrable tonight.  The Rattlers held the Empire scoreless throughout the entire second and third quarter.  Linebacker Justin Shirk and defensive end Edward Mosley forced a safety in the second quarter and defensive backs Arkeith Brown and Allen Chapman both came away with interceptions late.  Spokane was also held to only 14 yards on the ground.

On offense, Cody Sokol completed 13 of 22 for 166 yards and three touchdowns.  He did have one interceptions and lost a fumble.  Wide receiver Jamal Miles also had a good night on the ground with five attempts for 38 yards and a touchdown.

For Spokane, quarterback Aaron Wilmer completed 11 of his 28 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Rattlers got on the board first with a two-yard touchdown pass from Sokol to RB Darrell Monroe.

The Empire responded with a 27-yard pass from QB Aaron Wilmer to WR Orlando Harris Sr. on fourth down to tie the game. After a four-and-out by Arizona, the Empire would take the lead with a 42-yard field goal by K Brendon Garcia.

Late in the second quarter, the Rattlers pulled within a point with a sack on Wilmer in the end zone for the safety.

At the end of the half, the Rattlers re-took the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sokol to WR Anthony Amos.  Both teams headed to the locker room with a score of 16-10.

Arizona was the first to get on the board in the second half with a two-yard rush by WR Antonio Vaughan.

The next score came midway through the fourth when Rattlers K Sawyer Petre made a 36-yard field goal to extend their lead to 16.

The Empire took the ensuing kickoff down to the Rattlers 2-yard line, where on the next play WR Trevor Kennedy punched it in for the score.  The two-point conversion attempt, however was no good.

The Rattlers answered with toss from Sokol to Monroe who broke several tackles for 41 yards and the touchdown. The game ended with a score of 33-16; Arizona.

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    More >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

    More >>

  • IRONMAN announces addition of new Friends & Family 5k Event

    IRONMAN announces addition of new Friends & Family 5k Event

    Coeur d'Alene will host the event on August 27thCoeur d'Alene will host the event on August 27th

    TAMPA, Fla. (June 1, 2017) — IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company, announced today the addition of its new Friends & Family 5k Event Series presented by IRONMAN. 

    More >>

    TAMPA, Fla. (June 1, 2017) — IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company, announced today the addition of its new Friends & Family 5k Event Series presented by IRONMAN. 

    More >>

  • Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

    Five Chiefs prospects to compete at U16 provincial camps in Canada

    Two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the campTwo forwards, two defensemen and one goalie will be at the camp

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane FootballSpokane EmpireMore>>

  • Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown

    Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown

    Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

    More >>

    Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

    More >>

  • Empire will host the Rattlers for final home game of season

    Empire will host the Rattlers for final home game of season

    The Empire take on the Rattlers Saturday at 7:00 p.m.The Empire take on the Rattlers Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

    The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.

    More >>

  • Empire drop 3rd straight game against Crush

    Empire drop 3rd straight game against Crush

    Empire in danger of dropping out of playoff contentionEmpire in danger of dropping out of playoff contention

    The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..

    More >>

    The Spokane Empire (7-5, 6-3) dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush (3-9, 2-8) on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw..

    More >>
    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown

    Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown

    Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

    More >>

    Spokane, Wash. – The Arizona Rattlers (10-4) have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire (8-6) by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

    More >>

  • Mariners crush Rays 9-2 behind Zunino's seven RBI's

    Mariners crush Rays 9-2 behind Zunino's seven RBI's

    Mariners have now won 5 of their last 6 gamesMariners have now won 5 of their last 6 games
    SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Zunino hit his first grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.      Zunino, sent down to Triple-A Tacoma for two weeks in May after struggling offensively, had a two-run double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, and capped a five-run fifth with his slam that put the Mariners up 9-1.      Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-1) allow...More >>
    SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Zunino hit his first grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.      Zunino, sent down to Triple-A Tacoma for two weeks in May after struggling offensively, had a two-run double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, and capped a five-run fifth with his slam that put the Mariners up 9-1.      Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-1) allow...More >>

  • Mariners erupt for 12 runs as they beat the Rays 12-4

    Mariners erupt for 12 runs as they beat the Rays 12-4

    Mariners have now won 5 of their last 6 gamesMariners have now won 5 of their last 6 games

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.