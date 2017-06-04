Mariners crush Rays 9-2 behind Zunino's seven RBI's - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

SEATTLE (AP) - Mike Zunino hit his first grand slam and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Seattle Mariners to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.
    
Zunino, sent down to Triple-A Tacoma for two weeks in May after struggling offensively, had a two-run double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, and capped a five-run fifth with his slam that put the Mariners up 9-1.
    
Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-1) allowed one run - a homer by Corey Dickerson to lead off the game - and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked none in his fourth start since being called up May 10.
    
Alex Cobb (4-5) was rocked for nine runs and 14 hits in five innings.
    
Nelson Cruz had three hits, including a solo homer, and Danny Valencia had four singles and scored three times for the Mariners, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

