Alvelo, Huskies shutout UCLA 1-0 to advance to WCWS semifinals

UW Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a loss to No. 10 seeded Oklahoma last night in the Women's College World Series, Washington (50-13) needed a win over UCLA to advance to the semifinals, and they got just that. Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar led the Huskies to a 1-0 victory over the Bruins (48-15) Saturday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.



"Kind of a surreal game for us in terms of our pitching and our defense," said Washington head coach Heather Tarr. "I'm just really proud of how were able to stick together from last night's tough loss, it not the way we wanted to play, and to play kind of how we did in front of a tough environment and a tough crowd, it kind of left a bad taste in our mouth.



But Taran brought her A-game today. It was big time. She was probably at her best, just in terms of mentality, execution of her pitches and getting back to where she needed to be when she needed to be there.



"Ali knew her team needed her to hit that home run, she absolutely knew and she knew she needed to make a clear plan when she went up to the plate to be able to execute when it mattered. That was huge, too."



Alvelo (34-8) had seven strikeouts in a complete game, two-hit, shutout. The sophomore issued just three walks and left five Bruins on base."



The game's only run came from Aguilar, when she opened the sixth inning with a homer to left field, identical to her lead-off solo shot in the sixth inning 24 hours earlier against Oklahoma.



Three other Huskies accounted for four of Washington's five hits: Taylor Van Zee (2), Morganne Flores (1) and Kelly Burdick (1).



Washington will face No. 1-seeded Florida tomorrow (June 4) at 12 p.m. PT, and 4 p.m. PT if a second game is necessary. The Huskies must win both games to advance to the WCWS championship round. The two games will air live on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively.