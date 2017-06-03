Mariners erupt for 12 runs as they beat the Rays 12-4

SEATTLE (AP) -- Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.More >>
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday. The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush.More >>
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.More >>
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived wide receiver Rashad Ross.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play .More >>
SEATTLE (AP) -- James Paxton and three relievers combined on a four-hitter to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Wednesday night. Paxton (4-0), activated off the disabled list earlier in the day, retired 16 of the first 17 hitters he faced.More >>
Golden State Warriors' star Klay Thompson has struggled scoring this postseason, despite the Warriors being undefeated heading into the NBA Finals. This postseason Thompson is averaging only 14.4 PPG and shooting 38.3% from the field.More >>
The shorthanded Seattle Sounders couldn’t keep pace with Columbus Crew SC in their Wednesday evening road clash at MAPFRE Stadium, ultimately falling 3-0 following goals by Frederico Higuain, Justin Meram and Ola Kamara. Higuain and Meram notched two well-taken distance tallies in the first 21 minutesMore >>
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013.More >>
