Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

Courtesy: UW Athletics Courtesy: UW Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

Paige Parker (25-5) gave up three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings for the win. Paige Lowary got the save for the Sooners (58-9), who advanced to Sunday's semifinals and are one win from reaching the championship series again.

Oklahoma's Fale Aviu scored in the second inning when she avoided a tag at home. Kelsey Arnold reached on an error in the fifth and scored a single by Aviu. Romero's blast pushed the lead to 3-0.

Ali Aguilar's solo homer in the sixth put Washington on the scoreboard.

Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo (27-8) went six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs for the Huskies (49-13).

Washington will play the winner of the Texas A&M-UCLA game Saturday in an elimination game.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • WashingtonMore>>

  • Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    Huskies fall to Sooners 3-1 in Women's College World Series

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

    More >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

    More >>

  • Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    More >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    More >>

  • Eight Huskies receive All-Pac-12 recognition

    Eight Huskies receive All-Pac-12 recognition

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors.

    More >>

    SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.