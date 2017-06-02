Empire will host the Rattlers for final home game of season - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Empire will host the Rattlers for final home game of season

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Spokane Empire (8-5, 7-3) will play their final home game of the season against the Arizona Rattlers (9-4, 6-1) on Saturday.

The Empire snapped a three-game losing streak last week when they beat the Colorado Crush, moving up to second place in the Intense Conference. The Empire released longtime quarterback Charles Dowdell after a subpar performance against the Crush on May 18, opening the door for quarterback Aaron Wilmer. In his first start at quarterback for the Empire, Wilmer threw for 119 yards and three touchdown passes in a 48-43 victory over Colorado.

After their win, Spokane mathematically eliminated both the Colorado Crush and the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles from the Intense Conference Championship. The Nebraska Danger, Spokane Empire and the Arizona Rattlers are all within one game of each other with only three games remaining in the regular season.

The top two seeds from each conference will earn playoff berths. The No. 1 seed will host the No. 2 seed in the Conference Championship round, with the winners advancing to play in the United Bowl.

Arizona Rattlers

Spokane will take on Arizona for the third time this season, with the Empire and the Rattlers each having a win in the series. In their last meeting on May 12, the Rattlers beat the Empire 49-35. However, the Empire were without one of their best defensive players in Nick Haag, who was at the New York Giants' rookie minicamp. The Empire won the first matchup against Arizona on April 22, 60-51. At the time, this was Spokane's fifth win in their last six games. 

The Empire and the Rattlers will battle for Intense Conference supremacy at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

