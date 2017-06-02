49ers sign former Central Valley graduate Will Davis - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

49ers sign former Central Valley graduate Will Davis

Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers Courtesy: San Francisco 49ers

By San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has waived wide receiver Rashad Ross.

Davis (5-11, 180) was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In two years with Miami (2013-14), he appeared in 15 games and registered 20 tackles and three passes defensed in addition to five tackles on special teams. After spending the first two games of the 2015 season with Miami, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on September 21, 2015. Over the past two seasons with Baltimore (2015-16), he appeared in five games and registered five tackles, two passes defensed and one interception. Last season, he saw action in three games prior to being waived by the team on November 4, 2016.

A 27-year-old native of Spokane, WA, Davis played collegiately at Utah State University for two seasons (2011-12) after transferring from De Anza (Cupertino, CA) College. He appeared in 26 games (18 starts) with the Aggies and finished his career with 99 tackles and five interceptions.

Ross (6-0, 180) originally signed with the 49ers to a Reserve/Future contract on January 19, 2017.

