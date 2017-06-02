Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

By UW Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.



"It was another tough game by our team," said Washington head coach Heather Tarr. "I'm super proud of our ability to stay in the moment and do what we do, pitch well, play our butts off on defense, and find a way to score a couple runs."



Washington led Oregon by one run until the seventh inning, when junior infielder Kirstyn Thomas (2-for-3) hit a two-run homer that put the game out of reach of the Ducks.



Freshman infielder Sis Bates knocked her sixth triple of the season, putting her just one triple shy of tying the UW record.



Taran Alvelo improved to 33-7 in the circle, recording her 28th complete game of the season. The sophomore allowed five hits, while striking out three and walking three.



"Taran is a pitcher that has special stuff inside of her," said Tarr. "It's just a matter of time that she needs to figure out how to apply it to this game and how to adjust to the game. Comparing this year to her freshman year, she's put so much work in, and now she's able to kind of really take off with it and really work the process. This year she has the stuff to be able to stay pitch to pitch."



Washington's three runs marked the most runs given up by Oregon pitcher Megan Kleist (20-4) since April 23, and tied for the most runs given up all season.



The Huskies put a run on the board in the third inning when Thomas singled to left field and scored on Bates' triple.



The seventh inning gave the Huskies the insurance they needed when Trysten Melhart drew a walk and was sent home by Thomas' homer.



Oregon's only run of the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Lauren Lindvall doubled to center field and scored off a ground out from Madi Bishop.



Washington will play the winner of the Oklahoma/Baylor game, tomorrow (June 2) at 6:30 p.m. PT. The game will be aired live on the ESPN family of networks.

