Eight Huskies receive All-Pac-12 recognition

By Washington Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors, while Morgan also was named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team.



Earning honorable mention recognition were sophomore pitcher Joe DeMers, sophomore infielder AJ Graffanino, junior infielder Levi Jordan, sophomore infielder Willie MacIver and senior outfielder Jack Meggs.



It is the eighth time that a Washington catcher has earned All-Conference honors, but Morgan is the first to earn All-Pac-12 honors twice during their Husky career. Morgan (Sisters, Ore.) led the Huskies in batting average (.324), slugging percentage (.500), on-base percentage (.427), hits (59), runs batted in (45), walks (30) and tied for the team lead in doubles (15). He also belted five home runs, hit safely in 34 games and reached base safely in 47 of 53 games played.



Defensively behind the plate, Morgan – one of 15 semifinalists for the Johnny Bench Award – is among the best in the nation. He threw out 13 of 27 runners trying to steal, allowed just two passed balls and anchored a catching staff that permitted a Pac-12-low 15 wild pitches. He committed just three errors in 356 chances for a .992 fielding percentage.



Bremer (Berkeley, Calif.) was honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2016, but upped his game in 2017. He led the Huskies in earned run average (3.15), batters struck out (103), innings pitched (103.0), opponents' batting average (.238), batters struck out looking (46) and tied for first with six wins. He had a 6-3 record in 15 appearances, making nine starts.



Bremer broke into the UW career and single-season record books including: career starts (T6th, 40), innings pitched (3rd, 284), career strikeouts (6th, 205) and single-season strikeouts (7th, 103). He ranked among Pac-12 leaders in innings (T3rd), batters struck out (4th), batters struck out looking (2nd), wins (T9th), earned run average (8th) and opposing batting average (7th).



Hubbs (Cave Creek, Ariz.) broke through in 2017 hitting .299 and led the team with seven home runs, 22 extra-base hits, 93 total bases and 11 stolen bases. He played in 53 games and made 50 starts – 44 in which he reached base safely. His mid-season streak of reaching base safely in 36-straight games is the longest by any Pac-12 players during the season.



Jordan and Meggs are both earning All-Pac-12 recognition for the second time in their careers. Meggs was All-Pac-12 and an All-Pac-12 Defensive Team member in 2016, while Jordan was honorable mention last season.



Meggs (Bellevue, Wash.) hit .265 with three home runs and led the Huskies with 40 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 15 doubles. He ends his Husky career ranking fourth all-time in UW history in both games played (212) and at bats (692).



Jordan (Puyallup, Wash.) has earned a reputation as one of the conference's top defenders at second base, but is also dangerous with the bat. He wrapped up the year with a .279 average, but he was hitting .500 in May and .300 in Pac-12 play before a hamstring injury cost him the final seven games of the season.



DeMers (Martinez, Calif.) teamed with Bremer to make one of the league's most formidable one-two punches on the mound in 2017. He tied with Bremer for most wins (6) and was second behind him in almost every other UW pitching category, including earned run average (3.35), strikeouts (65) and innings pitched (99.1). DeMers led the Huskies with 14 starts and lasted six or more innings in 12 of 15 total games.



Graffanino and MacIver were the only Huskies to play in all 54 games. Graffanino (Wilmington, Del.) finished the year strong hitting .304 in May and .269 overall. He played gold-glove caliber defense all season at the shortstop position, committing just six errors in 223 chance, with just two over the final 37 games.



MacIver (Pleasant Hill, Calif.) is the only Husky to start in all 54 games. He tied for second on the team with 56 hits and 16 multi-hit games. MacIver, who moved to third base this season after starting his UW career as a catcher, batted .292 overall, but upped his average to .311 in Pac-12 play, which was second-best among all Huskies.



Hubbs, Jordan, Meggs and Morgan also earned Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention earlier this week.



Oregon State infielder Nick Madrigal was named both Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The Beavers also took home Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year (Luke Heimlich) and Coach of the Year (Pat Casey) honors. California first baseman Andrew Vaughn was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.